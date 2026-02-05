Accenture Federal Services Selected to Support the Mission-Critical Modernization of Veteran Health Records for the Department of Veterans Affairs

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been selected to support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program. This innovative 4.5-year contract marks a pivotal milestone in VA’s mission to transform healthcare delivery for more than 9 million Veterans.

The EHRM program is a critical and strategic initiative to replace legacy systems with the modern, integrated Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. This transition is designed to create a single, seamless, and secure lifetime health record that follows service members as they transition from active duty to Veteran status, enabling high-quality, safe, and efficient care nationwide.

Accenture has a strong track record of modernizing EHRs across both the commercial and public sectors. Working with leading technology partners, Accenture has helped advance some of the most complex EHR transformations for some of the nation’s largest health systems – continuously strengthening our technical, clinical, and operational expertise. Accenture Federal is proud to apply this proven experience to help VA enhance the care experience for Veterans and providers.

"This partnership represents a significant commitment from our global and federal leadership to bring the absolute best of Accenture to the Department of Veterans Affairs," said Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services. "Working with the agency to modernize EHR and incorporate advanced technology upgrades – including AI – and accelerate the agency’s operational and clinical transformation. By leveraging our deep technical expertise and long-standing relationship with Oracle, we are dedicated to helping VA meet its ambitious goals and deliver the modern and effective experience our nation’s Veterans deserve.”

Accenture Federal Services will drive the program's success through:

Strategic System Integration : Delivering the functional, technical, and program management backbone for the EHRM Integration Office (IO) and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

: Delivering the functional, technical, and program management backbone for the EHRM Integration Office (IO) and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Enterprise-Wide Transformation : Advancing standardization across all facilities and fostering seamless federal and community interoperability.

: Advancing standardization across all facilities and fostering seamless federal and community interoperability. Legacy Continuity and Transition : Ensuring the stability of existing systems while executing the complex migration to the new Federal EHR solution.

: Ensuring the stability of existing systems while executing the complex migration to the new Federal EHR solution. Change Management and User Adoption: Enhancing awareness, understanding, and adoption of the EHR transformation through comprehensive communications, change management, and stakeholder engagement.

"Our relationship with VA is built on a foundation of mission success, from modernizing the delivery of education benefits to reducing wait times for community care referrals," said Susie Rainey, Managing Director and Account Lead for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "We are committed to our nation’s Veterans who are at the heart of this program. We are proud to serve as a strategic partner to the VA, applying our technical expertise, clinical insights, and innovation to ensure that every Veteran receives the highest standard of care.”

This contract underscores Accenture Federal Services' position as a leader in large-scale healthcare modernization, committed to delivering transformative outcomes for the heroes who have served our country.

