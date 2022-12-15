Accenture Advances AI Research as Inaugural Member of Corporate Affiliate Program at Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced its membership in the Corporate Affiliate Program of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), an organization dedicated to guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

“Serving as an inaugural member of the Stanford HAI Corporate Affiliate Program amplifies our commitment to human-centric responsible AI that aligns with our value system and helps to achieve business and societal outcomes,” said Lan Guan, global lead of Cloud First Data & AI at Accenture. “Our collaboration with Stanford HAI is key because it enables Accenture to stay abreast on the latest AI research. Specifically, we can continue to move beyond defining AI principles and to put those principles into practice.”

In the first year of the program, Accenture will support a number of faculty research programs around AI safety and AI trust. In addition, Accenture will engage with graduate students who will conduct responsible AI-focused research in January 2023 at the start of Stanford’s winter term.

“HAI is excited to welcome Accenture to the HAI Corporate Affiliate Program as our inaugural member. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the fruit of the AI research projects envisioned, and engaging Accenture’s ecosystem in HAI’s critical mission relating to education and human-centered AI,” said Fei-Fei Li, co-director, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI and Sequoia Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University.

About the Corporate Affiliate Program

The HAI Corporate Affiliate Program provides the opportunity for member companies to interact with Stanford faculty and students, as well as other corporate members, coordinated by HAI’s dedicated corporate membership team. Relationships between companies, faculty, and graduate students provide all constituents with valuable insights on opportunities, problems, and solutions at the intersections of AI research, policy, and education with industry.

