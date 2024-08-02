Accenture Acquires BOSLAN to Help Clients Optimize Investments in Net-Zero Infrastructure

BILBAO, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired BOSLAN, a provider of management services for large infrastructure projects, headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. With BOSLAN, Accenture will reinvent how clients engineer and execute net-zero infrastructure projects. By applying artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies to asset lifecycle management, Accenture and the BOSLAN team will help clients optimize their project investments and become carbon-neutral faster.





BOSLAN helps its clients engineer and oversee the construction of infrastructure for the net-zero transition, such as on- and offshore wind farms, solar power plants, smart grids, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and hydrogen plants. It also supports the construction of data centers and critical infrastructure. The services BOSLAN provides include feasibility studies, project planning, cost and quality control, contract negotiation and management, design reviews, equipment purchase assistance and field work supervision. The company’s clients are private and public sector organizations in the renewable energy, oil and gas, infrastructure, data centers and utilities industries.

BOSLAN adds more than 1,000 engineering and project management professionals to Accenture, most of whom are based in Spain and Brazil. The company also has a presence in Portugal, the United Kingdom, the United States and Mexico. The team joins Accenture’s infrastructure and capital projects practice within its digital engineering and manufacturing service, Industry X.

With the acquisition of BOSLAN, Accenture continues to scale its services to help clients complete capital projects—large, long-term infrastructure projects—more predictably and efficiently. BOSLAN marks Accenture’s first capital projects acquisition in Europe, where spending on the clean-energy transition surged to $341 billion in 2023.1 Last year, Accenture acquired Anser Advisory in the United States and Comtech Group in Canada to take advantage of an addressable annual market of $88 billion in North America.

“European companies in the energy and utilities sector are leading the charge in transitioning to renewable energy and ensuring low-carbon emission power is competitive,” said Götz Erhardt, who leads Industry X in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Accenture. “BOSLAN has helped pioneer many projects in this space. Their engineering and industry expertise will bolster our capabilities to help clients in Europe and globally realize their net zero ambitions. It will also grow our footprint as a global provider of infrastructure and capital projects services, including digital and AI solutions for asset lifecycle management, which are essential to the reinvention of infrastructure projects.”

Mercedes Oblanca, Iberia Market Unit Lead at Accenture, added: “Spain is at the forefront of the net-zero transition because of our country’s experience, knowledge and capabilities in this sector. We are delighted to welcome the professionals from BOSLAN to Accenture. Together, we will bring the power of data and AI to engineering to help our energy, industrial, and public and private infrastructure clients execute their energy transition infrastructure projects more efficiently, securely and predictably.”

Isaac Gómez, CEO of BOSLAN, commented: “As a long-standing partner to many of our clients, BOSLAN has been helping organizations continuously adopt new technologies for large-scale infrastructure projects and energy projects, such as offshore wind farms and hydrogen infrastructure, some of which have become milestones in the energy sector. By joining Accenture, we are expanding our services for clients with advanced technology solutions, advisory and transformation capabilities, and global reach.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

