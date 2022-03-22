ACCELQ to Discuss Continuous Testing at DevOps Conference; Company Announces Platinum Sponsorship

DALLAS & MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACCELQ, the leading AI-powered continuous test automation platform, today announced it is a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming DevOps Talks Conference (DOTC) in Melbourne, Australia, on March 24-25. ACCELQ will be hosting attendees in Booth #14 at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre.

Shriram Krishnan, ACCELQ’s vice president for Australia and New Zealand, will speak at the conference, discussing the challenges in achieving continuous testing of user journeys and a practical guide to setting up a successful enterprise-wide end-to-end test automation practice.

“Customers will no longer tolerate even small failures in their experience,” Krishnan said. “The assurance of flawless user journeys across a complex landscape of highly integrated omnichannel services is of utmost importance to businesses today.”

The DevOps Talks Conference brings together industry leaders, engineers and architects to share their experiences and practices implementing DevOps principles and practices in startups to leading enterprise companies.

“Australian businesses have been leading the way globally in cloud adoption and DevOps implementation by showing great agility in various aspects of their digital transformation,” said Mahendra Alladi, ACCELQ’s founder and CEO. “Our Sydney presence has grown significantly with an expanding roster of customers achieving Continuous Delivery. We’re thrilled to join DOTC as a Platinum Sponsor and share our experience and leadership in Continuous Testing.”

ACCELQ is a modern, cloud-native platform designed to integrate with business processes rather than act as an isolated testing tool. Thanks to ACCELQ’s automation-first, no-code capabilities, teams don’t need any programming expertise.

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ offers AI-powered codeless test automation and management built on a cloud-native platform. We provide a unified platform for web, mobile, API, database and Enterprise apps. Our automation-first, codeless capabilities make it easy to use for testing teams without deep programming expertise. ACCELQ allows businesses to achieve 3x productivity and over 70% savings with its industry-first autonomics-based automation platform. ACCELQ was named as a leader in the Forrester WaveTM: Continuous Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 report.

