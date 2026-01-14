ACCELQ Crowned Leader and Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™ for Autonomous Testing Platforms

Agentic Test Automation Pioneer Caps Record-Breaking Year of Growth and "AI-Based Engineering Solution of the Year" Honors

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACCELQ--Forrester has named ACCELQ a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025. This marks the third consecutive Wave in which ACCELQ has been recognized as a Leader. Notably, this evaluation placed strong emphasis on generative AI innovation and real-world customer adoption. ACCELQ received the highest scores for both capabilities and vision and was the only platform to be recognized as a Customer Favorite, earning a "double halo" for exceptional customer endorsement.

According to the Forrester report, ACCELQ received the highest score among all evaluated vendors in the Current Offering category. Analysts praised the platform’s "impressive vision and innovation," specifically highlighting its GenAI-first multimodal test generation and autonomous self-healing capabilities. The report notes that ACCELQ is a "strong testing choice for enterprises that prioritize GenAI, agent-based automation, and autonomous development."

“While continued leadership recognition by leading analysts is a great testament to our consistency and mission, hearing it from our customers as their 'favorite' is certainly special,” said Mahendra Alladi, CEO of ACCELQ.

“The industry is shifting; we are no longer just 'AI-powered'—we are delivering Agentic Test Automation with generative AI embedded across the entire lifecycle. This enables customers to improve delivery efficiency by using AI agents that understand and act on business intent,” added Guljeet Nagpaul, CPO of ACCELQ.

The Forrester recognition provides a powerful affirmation of ACCELQ’s momentum over the past year:

Global Enterprise Momentum: Demonstrated exceptional momentum, highlighted by strong adoption among Fortune 500 enterprises across diverse industry verticals and significant expansion of its global user base.

Demonstrated exceptional momentum, highlighted by strong adoption among Fortune 500 enterprises across diverse industry verticals and significant expansion of its global user base. Industry Accolades: ACCELQ Autopilot was named the "AI-based Engineering Solution of the Year" at the 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards.

ACCELQ Autopilot was named the at the 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards. Strategic Expansion: Expanded footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa while strengthening strategic partnerships to support enterprise-scale adoption.

For more information or to download the full report, visit accelq.com/forrester-wave-leader.

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ is the leading Agentic Test Automation platform, providing a unified, GenAI-embedded solution for Web, Mobile, API, Desktop and Packaged applications with an Enterprise Test Management Platform.

Media Contact:

Geosley Andrades; 415-941-3610; marketing@accelq.com