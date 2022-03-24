Accelerate, Powered by NetVU: Shaping the Future of the Insurance Business

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccelerateNow–Major insurance players will soon gather at the Mile-High City for the first in-person conference of the Network of Vertafore Users in three years. Their purpose is to connect with peers, forge ideas and learn to harness technology and data to empower the industry. The program will focus on industry trends shaping the future of insurance communications.

Accelerate, powered by NetVU, will be held at Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street in Denver, Colorado, from March 28–31, 2022. Denver is home to Vertafore® headquarters.

The conference will feature two keynote addresses, pairing a rock star in the insurance tech space with an honest-to-goodness rock star. Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon will be the keynote speaker on Tuesday, March 29, talking about the future of the independent insurance channel and the company’s latest innovations. Rock star drummer Mark Schulman will be the featured keynote speaker on Wednesday, March 30. He has toured and worked with P!nk, Cher, and Billy Idol, among other internationally known performers.

“What can a rock star bring to an audience of insurance professionals?” asks Rick Fox, vice president and head of agency sales at Vertafore. “A new approach to personal and professional growth. Schulman believes in working with passion and fun, and he’ll help us to embrace change.”

Jessica Jeffress, conference chair, predicts the conference will be “pivotal for many. In one encompassing event, we can exchange ideas with people who matter and help drive positive change both on an industry level and at our own insurance firms.” Jeffress is immediate past NetVU chair and AVP of Peel & Holland, Benton, Kentucky. She lists conference highlights:

135 education sessions on Vertafore solutions, professional development and business education, taught by both Vertafore and industry experts.

A TechHub where attendees can find one-on-one support for their InsurTech solutions.

Day of Caring to benefit Colorado’s Food Bank of the Rockies.

Vertafore Connectivity Forum, in which carriers and select agents collaborate to advance industry connectivity.

A live recording of the Vertafore Insurance Podcast with a panel of industry leaders.

More than 70 vendors and service providers will exhibit the latest solutions for the independent agency system.

Accelerate, powered by NetVU, is the foremost learning and networking event for members of the independent agent and broker system who use Vertafore technology. It’s where insurance professionals propel their industry forward through education, connections and personal career growth. It is open to all NetVU members and special guests. For more information and to register, visit Accelerate, powered by NetVU.

