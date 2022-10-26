Academy Mortgage Corporation Selects Acquia Open DXP to Personalize Service At Scale

National, purpose-driven lender to leverage Drupal and Acquia digital experience platform to fuel one-to-one communications and growth

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DXP–Digital experience company Acquia today announced that Academy Mortgage Corporation is using Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform to drive communications with homebuyers across operations nationwide. The company will use Acquia DXP to personalize communications from hundreds of Loan Officers, supporting their work in more than 200 local markets. Academy Mortgage will speak about its selection of Drupal and Acquia Open DXP this week in Miami at the Acquia Engage customer and partner event.

Academy Mortgage will leverage products including Acquia Customer Data Platform (CDP), Acquia Personalization, and Acquia Site Studio for unifying data and content to deliver digital experiences across multiple channels. Academy Mortgage will host its Drupal applications on Acquia Cloud Platform. Hero Digital is collaborating with Academy Mortgage and Acquia on the implementation.

“Our vision to Inspire Hope, Deliver Dreams, and Build Prosperity in the communities we serve both locally and globally distinguishes Academy Mortgage from other lenders,” said Ken Lenneman, EVP and CMO at Academy Mortgage Corporation. “The use of Drupal and Acquia DXP furthers our position as both a digital and marketing leader, enabling us to better support our branches and Loan Officers. We know homebuyers favor highly personalized messages received on the platform of their choice—email, social, mobile, web, and more. With the open architecture of Acquia DXP, we are able to effectively create and scale our platform.”

Mark Picone, SVP and General Manager of Acquia Marketing Cloud, commented: “Academy Mortgage prizes having a single, data-driven view of each customer so it can present homebuyers with the most pertinent and compelling offers. Their forward-looking stance on creating digital experiences on a customer-by-customer basis, efficiently and at scale, is unique in the mortgage industry and promises to help them scale even faster.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Academy Mortgage and Acquia to help Academy Mortgage build a next-gen digital customer experience,” said Kenneth Parks, CMO at Hero Digital. “Academy Mortgage is revolutionizing their industry by fully leveraging customer-first data in order to deliver personalization at scale.”

Acquia DXP combines data and content in an open, flexible platform that helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation. Academy Mortgage is leveraging the following technologies and Acquia DXP solutions:

Drupal : Provides Academy Mortgage marketers with the flexibility to deploy digital experiences across all channels. The open source content management system (CMS) is at the heart of Acquia’s composable experience platform.

: Provides Academy Mortgage marketers with the flexibility to deploy digital experiences across all channels. The content management system (CMS) is at the heart of Acquia’s composable experience platform. Acquia Site Studio : Delivers a low-code interface to help Academy Mortgage marketers quickly assemble content and reuse components to create web pages using drag-and-drop tools and then view the content through the homebuyer’s eyes.

: Delivers a low-code interface to help Academy Mortgage marketers quickly assemble content and reuse components to create web pages using drag-and-drop tools and then view the content through the homebuyer’s eyes. Acquia Cloud Platform : Provides fully managed, secure, and scalable hosting optimized for Drupal.

: Provides fully managed, secure, and scalable optimized for Drupal. Acquia CDP : Supports real-time, API -based integrations with Academy Mortgage’s other martech systems to gain a unified view of each homebuyer, use advanced machine learning models to make the best recommendations for each customer, build campaigns and understand their performance across channels, and then report and understand campaign performance.

: Supports real-time, -based integrations with Academy Mortgage’s other martech systems to gain a unified view of each homebuyer, use advanced models to make the best recommendations for each customer, build campaigns and understand their performance across channels, and then report and understand campaign performance. Acquia Personalization: Enables marketers to design individually optimized digital customer experiences on behalf of Academy Mortgage’s hundreds of loan officers across the US. The no-code user interface allows marketers to optimize content for each audience, segment users into targeted groups from defined rules, and build 360-degree customer profiles.

About Academy Mortgage Corporation



Academy Mortgage is ranked as one of the top 25 lenders in the country by leading industry publications. The company’s vision is to Inspire Hope, Deliver Dreams, and Build Prosperity in the families and communities it serves. Academy Mortgage has an unwavering commitment to fulfill its mission and create life-changing experiences through lending. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah; has more than 200 branches and 2,000 employees across the country; and is licensed to originate loans in 49 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://academymortgage.com/.

About Acquia



Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Laura Kempke



pr@acquia.com