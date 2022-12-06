ACA Group Acquires Advanced Regulatory Compliance

Acquisition continues to reinforce ACA’s suite of leading GRC professionals and diversified services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACA Group, the leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions to clients in the financial services industry, today announced it has acquired Advanced Regulatory Compliance, LLC (ARC), a provider of an array of regulatory compliance solutions serving the financial services community.

ARC, founded in 2004, specializing in assisting registered investment advisers to understand and execute compliance obligations, will enhance ACA’s strong roster of compliance professionals with extensive real-world experience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the ARC team to ACA Group, as we continue to target companies with top talent, great client service, and well-established GRC offerings to bolster our own,” said Shvetank Shah, CEO of ACA Group. “As we continue to grow and evolve, we’re proud to stand out as a global industry leader of integrated solutions for GRC.”

“ACA is a great fit culturally, and we feel confident that our clients and employees will be treated well,” said Patrick J. Burns, Jr., and Roya Yeroshalmi, Co-founders, and Managing Principals of ARC. “In joining with ACA, we are able to deepen and expand the capabilities of our advisory practice with a partner that shares our client-centered approach and has the ability to provide holistic GRC solutions to investment firms.”

Financial details were not disclosed.

About ACA

ACA Group (“ACA”) is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services. We empower clients to reimagine GRC and protect and grow their business. Our innovative approach integrates advisory, managed services, distribution solutions, and analytics with our ComplianceAlpha® regulatory technology platform with the specialized expertise of former regulators and practitioners and a deep understanding of the global regulatory landscape.

For more information, visit www.acaglobal.com.

About Advanced Regulatory Compliance

Advanced Regulatory Compliance, LLC. (“ARC”) was founded in 2004 to provide ongoing compliance assistance to registered investment advisers. ARC is a national full-service investment advisory compliance firm serving the compliance needs of registered investment advisers across the country. Our firm provides practical solutions to complex compliance issues. ARC’s pro-active approach to assisting RIAs with their ongoing compliance needs helps our clients administer their compliance program and ensure they are audit ready. Our highly skilled professionals provide compliance support to a variety of investment advisory firms; from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar practices.

