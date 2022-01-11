Absolute Software to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 8, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced that the company will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 after the financial markets close.

The quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be made available at www.absolute.com, and will be filed under Absolute’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-763-8274 or 1-412-717-9224; participants should ask to join the Absolute Software call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, February 15, 2022. To access the archived conference call, please dial 855-669-9658 or 1-877-344-7529 and enter the reservation code 8413923. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please use this link. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

