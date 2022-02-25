Home Business Wire Absolute Software to Present at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced the company will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:25AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) accelerates customers’ shift to work-from-anywhere through the industry’s first self-healing Zero Trust platform, helping to ensure maximum security and uncompromised productivity. Absolute is the only solution embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network access to help ensure their cyber resilience tailored for distributed workforces Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking and Endpoint Management in the Winter of 2022.

