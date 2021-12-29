Home Business Wire Absolute Software to Present at Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Business Wire

Absolute Software to Present at Needham Virtual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ:ABST) (TSX:ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced the company will present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13, 2022.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) (TSX:ABST) accelerates customers’ shift to work-from-anywhere through the industry’s first self-healing Zero Trust platform, helping to ensure maximum security and uncompromised productivity. Absolute is the only solution embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network access to help ensure their cyber resilience tailored for distributed workforces. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking in the Fall of 2021.

©2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group

IR@absolute.com
212-868-6760

Media Relations
Becki Levine, Absolute Software

press@absolute.com
858-524-9443

Articoli correlati

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of Business Combination With Virgin Orbit

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONG BEACH, Calif. & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: NGCA) (“NextGen”) today announced the closing of...
Continua a leggere

CoinEx Online Conference: Analysis and Discussion of Fi+ Projects’ Prospect and Crypto Opportunities

Business Wire Business Wire -
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its 4th Anniversary celebration, CoinEx hosted an industry conference titled Financial Innovation in Metaverse...
Continua a leggere

CoinEx Online Conference: Analysis and Discussion of Fi+ Projects’ Prospect and Crypto Opportunities

Business Wire Business Wire -
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its 4th Anniversary celebration, CoinEx hosted an industry conference titled Financial Innovation in Metaverse...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of Business Combination With Virgin Orbit

Business Wire