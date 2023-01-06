<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Absolute Software to Present at Needham Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced the company will host a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:45 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections – helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a Leader for the eleventh consecutive quarter in the Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a Leader in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

©2023 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

Contacts

For more information, contact:
Media Relations
Becki Levine

press@absolute.com
858-524-9443

Investor Relations
Joo-Hun Kim

IR@absolute.com
212-868-6760

