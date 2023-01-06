Absolute Software to Present at Needham Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced the company will host a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:45 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections – helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a Leader for the eleventh consecutive quarter in the Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a Leader in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

