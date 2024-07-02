Abra Launches Integrated Digital Assets Treasury Solutions via SMAs Following Increased Demand from Corporates, Family Offices and Non-Profits

Abra Treasury solutions now offered via customized separately managed accounts (SMAs)

Businesses increasingly utilizing cryptocurrencies as treasury reserve assets

Abra won Hedgeweek’s Best Treasury Management Solution for Digital Assets 2024*

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abra, a global platform for digital asset prime services and wealth management, today announced the launch of Abra Treasury, a service operated by Abra Capital Management LP (ACM), an SEC-registered investment advisor, which provides corporates, family offices and non-profits with an integrated suite of digital asset treasury management and optimization solutions. Abra Treasury’s integrated offering combines custody, trading, borrowing and yield services through separately managed accounts where clients retain title and ownership over their assets, and they are independently verifiable on-chain.





Abra Treasury’s solutions are customized to client’s specific requirements. For corporates, Abra Treasury primarily provides treasury management services to optimize cash or crypto assets held on companies’ balance sheets with the goal of maximizing a firm’s treasury through yield, mitigating inflation risks and/or gaining liquidity through borrowing. Notably, Abra Treasury works with crypto-native companies to manage employee bonus programs where employees receive BTC and ETH that vest over time, as an alternative to traditional company stock options.

Family offices utilize Abra Treasury to generate a yield on their BTC, ETH, SOL and stablecoins, borrow against their holdings, and create customized digital assets strategies for enhancing long-term wealth preservation. One client segment that Abra expects may have more uptake for treasury services over the medium to long-term is philanthropies, as forward-thinking ones may allocate to crypto to maximize their donations and longevity.

Marissa Kim, Head of Asset Management at Abra Capital Management, said: “A sign of adoption and institutionalization of the digital asset industry has been the increase in non crypto-native businesses showing interest in using Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. We are increasingly seeing clients that are business owners and CEOs of SMBs, in particular real estate companies, with interest in buying BTC for their treasury or borrowing against BTC to finance business needs or real estate projects, which we did not see last cycle. They recognize that Bitcoin may be a reliable store of value relative to depreciating fiat currencies and appreciate its ability to act as a liquid hedge against increasing inflation or geopolitical uncertainty.”

The firm’s commitment to client-centric, bespoke solutions has earned Abra Treasury the accolade of Hedgeweek’s Best Treasury Management Solution for Digital Assets 2024.*

About Abra



Abra Global is a global platform for digital asset prime services and wealth management, leveraging trusted DeFi expertise to connect the on-chain and off-chain ecosystems for private clients and institutions. By integrating trading, borrowing, lending, yield services and asset management into one offering, all underpinned by institutional risk management, Abra provides clients with actionable insights and a competitive edge. Abra’s client base includes a diverse range of private clients, family offices, hedge funds, venture capital and crypto infrastructure firms. https://www.abra.com/. More information about Abra Capital Management LP, including our Form ADV Part 2A Brochure, is available at the SEC’s website, http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

INFORMATION IN THIS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE. This release is not intended to be (and may not be relied on in any manner as) legal, tax, investment, accounting or other advice or as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or any investment product or any investment advisory service.

*Companies do not pay a fee for placement on Hedgeweek’s Global Digital Assets Awards, which are independently determined by Hedgeweek. Source: Hedgeweek.com (Awarded June 2024) Data Compiled by Hedgeweek Based on Time Period from 12/1/22 – 11/30/23.

