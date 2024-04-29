ABF Freight Wins 2023 Excellence in Security Award for a Record Tenth Time

The ATA recognizes ArcBest’s LTL carrier for setting the standard in trucking security

FORT SMITH, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company, announced today that its LTL carrier ABF Freight® has won the American Trucking Associations (ATA) distinguished Excellence in Security award once again. ABF is the only LTL carrier to receive this award ten times, demonstrating the company’s position as a leader that is setting industry standards for trucking security with superior ability to protect its employees, property, trucks and cargo. ABF also received the Excellence in Security award in 2019, 2016, 2015, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2005, 2004 and 2001.





“We have been committed to protecting our customers’ freight and keeping our employees and facilities safe for more than a century, and we’ve done that exceptionally well,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “ABF Freight’s advanced technology, comprehensive training and solid processes and procedures enable us to provide industry-leading protection and give our LTL customers the confidence and peace of mind they desire. Receiving this award for the tenth time is confirmation that the work the ABF team is doing is making a difference.”

In recent years, the company has made strategic decisions and investments to enhance ABF’s security capabilities and further reinforce our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in security, including:

Creating specialized roles for investigations, secure operations, security technology, compliance and liability, and engineering and data science

Splitting ABF Safety and Security into two separate areas, allowing for team growth and enabling a deeper focus on initiatives through more specialized expertise — better aligning with company goals and allowing our Security and Investigations Department to concentrate efforts on enhancing security initiatives across ABF’s network of 240 service centers

“Keeping our customers’ freight and our network safe is an ongoing priority for ABF, and we have an incredible team dedicated to making sure that happens,” said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. “Several in our Security department have law enforcement backgrounds with expert knowledge on security-related matters. This experience, combined with our long-term commitment to quality, is a differentiator for ABF. The team works closely with executive leadership and state, local and federal authorities to ensure ABF operates at the highest level of security, and our customers experience the benefit of that.”

Recent security initiatives at ABF service centers include testing and installing exterior deterrent solutions, internally developing and implementing a closed-circuit television (CCTV) platform to improve surveillance visibility, piloting thermal cameras, improving yard lighting, building solar lighting systems to supplement existing light sources, and developing more robust reporting procedures to increase awareness and enable more efficient investigations. The company also conducts regular, mandatory training on security-related topics and internal policies.

The Excellence in Security award is the only nationally recognized trucking security award of its kind. It was announced on April 26 at the ATA’s annual Safety, Security and Human Resources National Conference & Exhibition, held in Phoenix, Arizona.

The American Trucking Associations is the largest and most comprehensive national trade association for the trucking industry. The ATA Transportation Security Council is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to addressing, establishing and advancing policies and practices that achieve maximum security, effective risk management and loss control, cargo theft reduction, successful claims management, and secure, non-violent work environments.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 15,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need — from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company is developing ground-breaking technology like Vaux™, one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit arcb.com.

