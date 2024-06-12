 ABE Technology Introduces AI-Enhanced Cardiac Imaging System ‘CardioVision’

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ABE Technology has announced the launch of its latest innovation, CardioVision, an AI-powered cardiac imaging system designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of cardiac diagnostics. This new system integrates advanced artificial intelligence to streamline imaging processes and enhance patient care.





CardioVision: Enhancing Cardiac Diagnostics



CardioVision utilizes advanced AI algorithms to refine imaging quality and diagnostic accuracy. Key features include:

AI-Driven Diagnostics : These algorithms provide precise and reliable imaging results, essential for addressing complex cardiac conditions.

: These algorithms provide precise and reliable imaging results, essential for addressing complex cardiac conditions. Workflow Efficiency : Automated features like patient isocentering and advanced image reconstruction reduce the duration of imaging procedures, enabling quicker, more efficient workflows.

: Automated features like patient isocentering and advanced image reconstruction reduce the duration of imaging procedures, enabling quicker, more efficient workflows. Focus on Patient Care: By automating routine imaging tasks, CardioVision allows medical staff to focus more on direct patient care.

Leadership Commentary



“ Our development of CardioVision was in direct response to the needs expressed by cardiologists and radiologists,” stated Dr. Lee Chan, Chief Technology Officer at ABE Technology. “ This system is designed to make cardiac diagnostics more accurate and less time-consuming.”

Clinical Testing and Future Outlook



Preliminary testing of CardioVision in several medical facilities has demonstrated excellent results, enhancing both the quality of imaging and the efficiency of the diagnostic process. ABE Technology plans to extend these trials to further validate the system’s effectiveness across different environments.

About ABE Technology



Established in 2017 in Hong Kong, ABE Technology specializes in integrating AI and machine learning into cardiac imaging. The company aims to improve the precision, efficiency, and accessibility of cardiac diagnostics, contributing to better patient outcomes worldwide.

Ongoing Research and Development



ABE Technology is committed to expanding its research into new AI applications for cardiac care, including predictive analytics and personalized treatment plans. These efforts aim to continually improve the functionality and impact of its diagnostic tools in real-world settings.

Engagement and Industry Interest



The introduction of CardioVision has already attracted interest from several healthcare organizations, which see potential in enhancing their cardiac care services through this advanced imaging technology. Discussions about potential collaborations are ongoing, highlighting the industry’s interest in AI-driven innovations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kin Huang



Investor Relations Manager



ABE Technology (H.K.) Company Limited



Web: https://abethealth.com



Email: ir@abethealth.com

Phone: +852 5819 6989