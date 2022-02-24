AbCellera to Participate Virtually in the Truist Securities AI Symposium – Biotech & Tools

Home Business Wire AbCellera to Participate Virtually in the Truist Securities AI Symposium – Biotech...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in a panel during the Truist Securities AI Symposium – Biotech & Tools. The panel is titled, “Integrated Platforms for AI-based Drug Discovery,” and will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the panel may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

