ABBYY Appoints James Ritter to Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABBYY–In another move to position the company for financial growth, ABBYY has appointed James Ritter as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ritter has more than 20 years of experience working for international services and software companies and has a strong background in accounting, financial controls, revenue recognition, financial management, operational improvement, and strategic development. Ritter will leverage his previous high growth software experiences as well as knowledge gained at Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers to help ABBYY scale for growth and make continued investments in ABBYY’s market-leading intelligent automation solutions.





“We are thrilled to have James take on the role as Chief Financial Officer in what is a very exciting time at ABBYY. He will be instrumental in helping us drive our growth strategy,” said Ulf Persson, Chief Executive Officer at ABBYY. “ABBYY have always combined growth with profitability and we strongly believe in a sustainable business model based on serving our customers in the best possible way. James brings the knowledge, experience and passion needed to manage for growth as well as financial strength. He has already proven to be an incredible asset to our leadership team, and we’re just getting started.”

Ritter commented, “ABBYY is well positioned to deliver next generation, no code automation solutions that are changing the way companies around the world do business, and it is an incredible opportunity to serve as CFO during a period of such extraordinary growth and opportunity for the company. I look forward to being part of an amazing leadership team taking ABBYY to its next level.”

Ritter has held several leadership positions with global organizations including WPP, Ferrovial, and BigCommerce. He originally joined ABBYY as VP of Finance in June 2021, and prior to joining ABBYY, was the VP Controller at Accruent, an international enterprise software organization. Ritter is a Certified Public Accountant with an accounting degree from Rowan University and is actively pursuing an MBA at Boston University Questrom School of Business. He resides in Texas.

ABOUT ABBYY

ABBYY empowers organizations to gain a complete understanding of their business processes and the content that fuels them with its Digital Intelligence platform. ABBYY technologies are used by more than 5,000 companies, including many of the Fortune 500, and is recognized for its leadership in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Process Discovery & Mining for driving significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, effectiveness, profitability, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 14 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company/about-us/.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY group companies, and may not be used without consent of its respective owners.

Contacts

Editorial Contact:

Gina Ray, APR



ABBYY



gina.ray@abbyy.com