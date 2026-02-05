ABBYY Announces 2026 MVP Class Recognizing Global Partners Driving Innovation with Document AI

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ABBYY--ABBYY today announced its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Class of 2026 consisting of both partners and end customers who deploy ABBYY purpose-built AI solutions at scale in complex, production environments. The ABBYY MVP Program grew 42% over 2025, spanning professionals from Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America with backgrounds in consulting, system integration, enterprise IT, and product leadership.

MVP members include Aman Bhagat, RPA & OCR Lead at K-Tech Products (India); Jeremy Burgess and Brett Cox, Founder and Directors and Vasanth Paratharajan, Document Automation Engineer of The Workflow Doctor Ltd (United Kingdom); Dylan Davis, Technical Lead and Richard Fishburn Head of Technical Consulting at IT@Spectrum Ltd (United Kingdom); Hannes Metz, System Engineer Intelligent Business Automation at SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH (Germany); Samuel Jeba Kumar, Senior Software Engineer at ASB (New Zealand); Andrew Pett, CTO at Engeneum Limited (United Kingdom); Sathish Kumar Murugan, Senior Application Engineer at Snowtech Global Software (SGS) (India); Collins Sarmento, Principal, Director of IDP and Process Automation and Naveen Yarram, Solutions Engineer at INITIUM SOFTWORKS LLC (United States) and others.

“Our 2026 MVPs play a crucial role in the ABBYY ecosystem as we drive enterprise-scale automation through purpose-built Document and Process AI,” said Alicja Wolanczyk, Senior Director, Global Partnerships and Alliances. “The program brings forward individuals who apply ABBYY in complex, real-world environments and makes that expertise visible across the ecosystem. Through their contributions, mentorship, and advocacy, they help organizations achieve measurable automation outcomes, with many innovations shared through the ABBYY Innovation Hub.”

Launched in 2024, the MVP program helps organizations maximize the value of ABBYY’s purpose-built AI solutions. MVP's expertise includes intelligent document processing, process intelligence, advanced customization, integration with agentic automation platforms, large language models, and the delivery of industry-specific automation solutions.

Beyond technical excellence, MVPs are also recognized for their active role in knowledge sharing, mentoring, and evangelizing best practices through customer projects, community engagement, and close collaboration with ABBYY product teams. MVPs also receive exclusive access to new product features, invitations to community events, and opportunities to collaborate directly with ABBYY product teams.

For more information about the ABBYY MVP Program and participants, visit: https://www.abbyy.com/mvp/

