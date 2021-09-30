ABBYY Accelerates Its Public Sector Go-to-Market Strategy With Carahsoft Distribution Partnership

ABBYY Digital Intelligence Solutions Help Federal, State, Local, and Higher Education Organizations Improve the Citizen Experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABBYYskills—ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company, today announced that its public sector initiatives are gaining momentum with a new distribution partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. ABBYY has digitally transformed document processing and business process challenges for several public sector organizations including The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, California Department of Motor Vehicles, and other federal, state, local, and higher education organizations.

With ABBYY Timeline, public sector organizations can now have industry-leading process and task mining capabilities that accelerate automation value by analyzing and identifying which processes to automate and continuously monitoring them to ensure compliance and superior results. ABBYY process intelligence solutions are necessary for optimizing the performance for any intelligent automation platform, including robotic process automation (RPA) bots, to efficiently scale digital transformation enterprise wide.

Additionally, they can benefit from ABBYY’s new revolutionary approach to document processing with ABBYY Vantage and ABBYY Marketplace, the first no-code, cloud-based platform and digital marketplace with ready-to-go, pre-trained document skills that understand any document immediately. Document skills enable intelligent automation platforms, digital workers, and automation robots to intelligently process business documents in a human-like manner to understand, extract meaning, and make decisions. Vantage is a radically different approach for public sector organizations to empower workers to get the value they need from documents and better serve constituents.

“By partnering with ABBYY, we are now able to provide the Public Sector with solutions that enable agencies to advance their digital transformations,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “ABBYY’s digital intelligence platform provides context and visibility into organizations’ business processes to improve customer experience, efficiency, and success. We look forward to working with ABBYY and our resellers to help the Public Sector accelerate their digital capabilities.”

According to a Deloitte Insight Government Trends 2021 report that highlighted trends in the public sector, 79% of government officials indicate that automation is making a significant positive impact on their business and that adoption of automation will continue, including cloud solutions. Furthermore, more governments are creating new channels for virtual services and will need to improve mobile activity as more citizens use smartphones to access services. The new distribution agreement with Carahsoft exponentially expands opportunities for ABBYY to help public sector organizations automate document-driven business processes to achieve the highest levels of security, reliability, scalability, and efficiency while improving the citizen experience. As the Master Government Aggregator® for its partners, Carahsoft now offers ABBYY’s full suite of process intelligence and content transformation products.

The growing list of government contracts for ABBYY include:

“The public sector faces significant challenges being document heavy and having processes that have been in place for decades in some instances. As they embark on their digital journeys to improve and transform how they work, we will be their champion to ensure they emerge more agile, connected, and streamlined,” commented Bruce Orcutt, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Management at ABBYY.

Learn more about ABBYY’s Digital Intelligence solutions for the public sector at https://www.abbyy.com/solutions/government/.

Learn more about no-code document processing during the ABBYY Vantage Broadcast October 12, 2021.

