ABB Publishes 2021 Annual Report

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ABB Ltd published its 2021 annual report and filed the annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

The 2021 annual report is now available electronically at www.abb.com/groupreports. It provides comprehensive information on the company and its strategy, business, governance and financial performance.

Shareholders may request a printed copy of the annual report via this link. It will be distributed when it becomes available.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Contacts

ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland

Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com

Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

