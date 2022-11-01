 Abacus Insights Announces New Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthcare technology leader Abacus Insights has appointed Frank Hunt as its Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2022. Hunt joins Abacus Insights, a leader in healthcare data usability, at a critical period of growth for the company, bringing a demonstrated track record of fund-raising and financial leadership in healthcare services and insurance.

Hunt was previously the Chief Financial Officer for AbleTo, Inc., a provider of technology-enabled virtual behavioral healthcare services for payers, employers, and individuals. Under his financial and strategic leadership, the company saw rapid growth. Hunt led AbleTo’s $500 million recapitalization by Optum Health in 2020 and a $45 million Series D investment by Bain Venture Capital Partners and Optum Ventures, with the participation of all existing investors. These included .406 Ventures and Blue Venture Fund, both investors in Abacus Insights.

Hunt also was the Chief Financial Officer for Connotate Inc., facilitating its acquisition by data integration company Import.io, with investment from .406 Ventures and Castile Ventures.

“Frank is an enormously well-respected financial leader with a history of growing technology-based companies. He is a key addition to our executive team as we establish Abacus Insights as the dominant player in healthcare data usability,” said Minal Patel, Abacus Insights CEO.

“Getting healthcare data right is going to have an enormous impact on people’s lives and Abacus Insights is leading the way with its breakthrough in making data usable for payers,” said Hunt. “The company is on an exciting growth trajectory that will rapidly change the quality of care that people receive, and I look forward to supporting and accelerating this mission.”

About Abacus Insights

Abacus Insights is a healthcare technology leader with the only data transformation platform and solutions built specifically for health plans. Focused on data usability, Abacus Insights gives payers a new level of control and flexibility with their data by developing accurate, timely, and robust ecosystems that can support any analytics or other applications. Managing data for 21 million members, Abacus Insights partners with payers to deliver scalable solutions that drive strategic initiatives, control costs, and improve member lives and experiences.

