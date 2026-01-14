Aalyria Joins Airbus-Led In-Orbit Demonstrator to Advance 5G Connectivity from Space

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aalyria has been selected to take part in the new Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN (Space Radio Access Network) demonstrator, whose mission is to test standardized global 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) connectivity. It will combine Airbus’s software-defined satellite platform with Aalyria’s intelligent network orchestration and optimization capabilities to showcase advanced 5G communications from space.

The Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator will explore next-generation 5G NTN capabilities by leveraging Airbus’s software-defined satellite technologies along with advanced tools for managing and optimizing 5G signals in orbit. The objective is to demonstrate reduced latency, maximized data throughput, and more efficient network management, paving the way for the next generation of wireless communications, including 6G.

As part of the in-orbit test-platform, Aalyria will showcase Spacetime’s 5G NTN RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), enabling dynamic, real-time control and optimization of NTN resources to support standardized, high-performance 5G connectivity from space. Spacetime provides efficient orchestration across highly dynamic network environments, supporting interoperability and scalability for NTN deployments.

“Standardized 5G connectivity from space is a critical next step for scaling Non-Terrestrial Networks globally. The Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator provides an important opportunity to validate how intelligent, software-driven control can optimize NTN performance in orbit and accelerate real-world deployment,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria.

Aalyria joins the demonstrator alongside leading technology partners, including AccelerComm, CesiumAstro, Deutsche Telekom, Eutelsat, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Keysight Technologies, Onati, Radisys, Sener, and ST Engineering iDirect.

About Aalyria

Aalyria is revolutionizing communications with its advanced software and networking solutions designed to scale the internet everywhere – on land, at sea, in the air, and in space. By orchestrating multi-domain, multi-orbit, and multi-technology networks, Aalyria empowers its partners to deliver reliable and resilient connectivity to anyone, anywhere.

