A10 Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced that Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO, and Brian Becker, CFO, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

, taking place virtually on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time (12:45 p.m. Eastern Time). The management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, taking place in New York on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel. The management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings with analyst led breakouts.

Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms or reach out to A10 Investor Relations at aten@fnkir.com.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.a10networks.com and follow us @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink or Tom Baumann



FNK IR



646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641



aten@fnkir.com

Brian Becker



Chief Financial Officer



investors@a10networks.com