A10 Networks to Host Investor Day on February 19, 2026

Event to detail A10’s long-term growth framework across Legacy Networking, Next-Generation Networking, and Security, to include Live Webcast and Replay

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced it will host an Investor Day in San Francisco on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the Fairmont San Francisco. The Company’s executive leadership team will outline A10’s long-term growth framework across Legacy Networking, Next-Generation Networking, and Security. The event will include a live webcast and replay and is intended to provide investors with a deeper view into A10’s strategy, portfolio evolution, and financial priorities.

The Investor Day will be held in person, and a live webcast will be available for those who are unable to attend on site.

Attendance and Registration

In-person attendance: Check-in and lunch will begin at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by the program beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time at the Fairmont San Francisco. Registration is required. Investors interested in attending in person may register here: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/a10

Webcast: A live webcast will begin streaming at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Those who plan to participate virtually may register for the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vyoed9cd

A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available in the “Investors Relations” section of the company’s website following the event.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) delivers secure application and network solutions that protect, optimize, and scale business-critical systems across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge environments. Our portfolio enables large enterprises, service providers, and cloud platforms worldwide to deliver performance, reliability, and protection against cyber threats, while preparing their networks for the demands of AI and next-generation applications. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Jose, California, A10 Networks serves over 7,000 global customers. For more information, visit A10networks.com and follow us at A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink or Tom Baumann

FNK IR

646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641

aten@fnkir.com



David Schroeder

VP, Corporate Development

investors@a10networks.com