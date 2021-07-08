A10 Networks to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021

Home Business Wire A10 Networks to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27,...
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced that the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the markets close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Management will host a call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 792-3728 or (412) 317-5105.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Network’s website at investors.a10networks.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will run for seven business days and may be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the passcode 10158446.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.a10networks.com and follow us @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Rob Fink

FNK IR

646.809.4048

aten@fnkir.com

Brian Becker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@a10networks.com

