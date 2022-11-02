A10 Networks Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $72.1 Million, up 10.2% Driven by Balanced Product, Customer and Regional Mix

Product revenue growth of 13% and security-led solutions continue to drive growth; Company re-affirms full-year outlook, raises dividend and announces new $50 million buyback
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary
- Revenue of $72.1 million, up 10.2% year-over-year.
- Revenue growth was broad-based, with increases in North America, APJ, EMEA and Latin America, and from both Enterprise and Service Provider customers. Enterprise sales grew 17%, and Service Provider sales grew 6%, demonstrating strong revenue diversification.
- GAAP gross margin of 79.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 80.2% as a result of better product mix and continued successful navigation of short-term input cost pressures.
- GAAP net income of $12.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income (inclusive of a non-recurring $65.4 million income tax benefit related to sustained profitability) of $74.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income of $15.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million, representing 29.5% of revenue, in line with stated business model goals.
- A10 repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares during the quarter at an average price of $12.77 for a total of $47.5 million and issued $3.8 million in cash dividends.
- The Board of Directors approved a 20% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share, payable on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.
“A10 is consistently achieving revenue and EPS targets despite a variety of macro headwinds in all regions,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “This demonstrates robust demand for our proprietary security-led solutions, disciplined execution, and a focus on diversification that drives sustainability. We have positioned our business to avoid concentration in any single geography, any specific customer type, or any isolated product offering, and this diversification enables consistent execution despite economic, supply chain, and geopolitical challenges. Customer-centric technical innovation, global commercial execution and focus on driving the business model are bolstering our sustainability and driving continued success.”
“From a profitability standpoint, we maintained gross margins of approximately 80%, and we delivered record non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA margin, reflecting strong execution and an ability to navigate supply chain challenges and input cost pressures,” added Mr. Trivedi. “This performance enabled us to repurchase more than $47.5 million of our stock, in both negotiated and open-market transactions, materially reducing our capitalization. Additionally, ongoing strength in our business positioned us to increase the quarterly dividend by 20% and authorize a new $50 million stock repurchase plan. Simultaneously, we are strategically investing in technology, furthering our ability to capture market share and reinforcing our differentiators and driving durability for our business model despite macroeconomic conditions. We again reiterate our full year targets of top line growth of 10 – 12% and Adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 26 – 28% of revenue.”
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$
|
45,104
|
|
|
$
|
39,815
|
|
|
$
|
123,624
|
|
|
$
|
104,718
|
|
Services
|
|
26,955
|
|
|
|
25,545
|
|
|
|
79,080
|
|
|
|
74,653
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
72,059
|
|
|
|
65,360
|
|
|
|
202,704
|
|
|
|
179,371
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
10,191
|
|
|
|
7,859
|
|
|
|
28,342
|
|
|
|
23,160
|
|
Services
|
|
4,574
|
|
|
|
5,335
|
|
|
|
12,747
|
|
|
|
16,163
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
14,765
|
|
|
|
13,194
|
|
|
|
41,089
|
|
|
|
39,323
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
57,294
|
|
|
|
52,166
|
|
|
|
161,615
|
|
|
|
140,048
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
21,605
|
|
|
|
21,354
|
|
|
|
66,159
|
|
|
|
60,195
|
|
Research and development
|
|
14,360
|
|
|
|
13,578
|
|
|
|
41,483
|
|
|
|
41,050
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
5,661
|
|
|
|
6,931
|
|
|
|
17,160
|
|
|
|
17,260
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
41,626
|
|
|
|
41,863
|
|
|
|
124,802
|
|
|
|
118,505
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
15,668
|
|
|
|
10,303
|
|
|
|
36,813
|
|
|
|
21,543
|
|
Non-operating income (expense), net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
432
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
736
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
(871
|
)
|
|
|
(264
|
)
|
|
|
(1,204
|
)
|
|
|
(1,799
|
)
|
Non-operating income (expense), net
|
|
(439
|
)
|
|
|
(198
|
)
|
|
|
(468
|
)
|
|
|
(1,493
|
)
|
Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
15,229
|
|
|
|
10,105
|
|
|
|
36,345
|
|
|
|
20,050
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
3,116
|
|
|
|
(64,781
|
)
|
|
|
7,467
|
|
|
|
(64,109
|
)
|
Net income
|
$
|
12,113
|
|
|
$
|
74,886
|
|
|
$
|
28,878
|
|
|
$
|
84,159
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
75,881
|
|
|
|
77,149
|
|
|
|
76,191
|
|
|
|
76,885
|
|
Diluted
|
|
77,679
|
|
|
|
79,927
|
|
|
|
78,454
|
|
|
|
79,803
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
12,113
|
|
$
|
74,886
|
|
|
$
|
28,878
|
|
|
$
|
84,159
|
|
Non-GAAP items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
|
3,798
|
|
|
|
4,201
|
|
|
|
|
10,423
|
|
|
|
|
11,433
|
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
2,946
|
|
Release of deferred tax asset valuation allowance
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(65,417
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(65,417
|
)
|
Total non-GAAP items
|
|
|
3,798
|
|
|
|
(61,217
|
)
|
|
|
|
10,423
|
|
|
|
|
(50,533
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
|
15,911
|
|
|
|
13,669
|
|
|
|
|
39,301
|
|
|
|
|
33,626
|
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP items (1)
|
|
|
(2,831
|
)
|
|
|
(2,952
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,876
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,876
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income, as adjusted for income tax effect of non-GAAP items (2)
|
$
|
13,080
|
|
$
|
10,717
|
|
|
$
|
33,425
|
|
|
$
|
27,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
Non-GAAP items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Release of deferred tax asset valuation allowance
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.82
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(0.82
|
)
|
Total non-GAAP items
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
(0.77
|
)
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
(0.63
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP items (1)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, as adjusted for income tax effect of non-GAAP items: (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
75,881
|
|
|
77,149
|
|
|
|
76,191
|
|
|
|
76,885
|
|
Diluted
|
|
77,679
|
|
|
79,927
|
|
|
|
78,454
|
|
|
|
79,803
|
|
(1)
|
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 this represents the tax impact using estimated tax rates of 17.8% and 15.0%, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 this represents the tax impact using estimated tax rates of 21.6% and 17.5%, respectively.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Net income and earnings per share excluding adjustments are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these adjustments on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows provided by operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our adjusted net income and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate adjusted net income and earnings per share in the same manner.
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
32,131
|
|
|
$
|
78,925
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
95,642
|
|
|
|
106,117
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $319 and $543, respectively
|
|
73,500
|
|
|
|
61,795
|
|
Inventory
|
|
21,289
|
|
|
|
22,462
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
15,023
|
|
|
|
14,720
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
237,585
|
|
|
|
284,019
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
17,958
|
|
|
|
10,692
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,307
|
|
|
|
1,307
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
65,557
|
|
|
|
65,773
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
30,254
|
|
|
|
31,294
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
352,661
|
|
|
$
|
393,085
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
6,045
|
|
|
$
|
6,852
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
41,472
|
|
|
|
36,101
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
74,762
|
|
|
|
73,132
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
122,279
|
|
|
|
116,085
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
51,405
|
|
|
|
48,499
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
18,243
|
|
|
|
19,613
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
191,927
|
|
|
|
184,197
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 86,790 and 84,717 shares issued and 73,406 and 77,423 shares outstanding, respectively
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost: 13,384 and 7,294 shares, respectively
|
|
(134,934
|
)
|
|
|
(55,677
|
)
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
460,884
|
|
|
|
446,035
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(15,392
|
)
|
|
|
(3,880
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
(1,341
|
)
|
|
|
(229
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(148,484
|
)
|
|
|
(177,362
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
160,734
|
|
|
|
208,888
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
352,661
|
|
|
$
|
393,085
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,878
|
|
|
$
|
84,159
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,539
|
|
|
|
7,044
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
9,818
|
|
|
|
10,848
|
|
Release of deferred tax asset valuation allowance
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(65,417
|
)
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
786
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(11,090
|
)
|
|
|
4,418
|
|
Inventory
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
1,438
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(2,574
|
)
|
|
|
1,905
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(914
|
)
|
|
|
(1,086
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
4,001
|
|
|
|
(11,309
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
4,536
|
|
|
|
8,417
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
38,773
|
|
|
|
41,203
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
|
6,252
|
|
|
|
5,865
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
|
48,248
|
|
|
|
70,870
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(45,699
|
)
|
|
|
(104,732
|
)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(8,261
|
)
|
|
|
(3,387
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
540
|
|
|
|
(31,384
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans
|
|
4,662
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
(79,257
|
)
|
|
|
(11,213
|
)
|
Payments for dividends
|
|
(11,512
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(86,107
|
)
|
|
|
(7,463
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(46,794
|
)
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
|
|
78,925
|
|
|
|
83,281
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
|
$
|
32,131
|
|
|
$
|
85,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Transfers between inventory and property and equipment
|
$
|
642
|
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable
|
$
|
108
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
57,294
|
|
|
$
|
52,166
|
|
|
$
|
161,615
|
|
|
$
|
140,048
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
79.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
79.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
79.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
78.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
|
1,335
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
57,783
|
|
|
$
|
52,570
|
|
|
$
|
162,863
|
|
|
$
|
141,921
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
80.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
80.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
80.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
79.1
|
%
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
41,626
|
|
|
$
|
41,863
|
|
|
$
|
124,802
|
|
|
$
|
118,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
|
(3,309
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,810
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,175
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,098
|
)
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(505
|
)
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(2,408
|
)
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
38,317
|
|
|
$
|
38,067
|
|
|
$
|
115,627
|
|
|
$
|
105,494
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
15,668
|
|
|
$
|
10,303
|
|
|
$
|
36,813
|
|
|
$
|
21,543
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
|
3,798
|
|
|
|
|
4,201
|
|
|
|
|
10,423
|
|
|
|
|
11,433
|
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
2,946
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
19,466
|
|
|
$
|
14,503
|
|
|
$
|
47,236
|
|
|
$
|
36,427
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
27.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
22.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
12,113
|
|
|
$
|
74,886
|
|
|
$
|
28,878
|
|
|
$
|
84,159
|
|
GAAP net income margin
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
114.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
46.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
Exclude: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,827
|
|
|
|
2,291
|
|
|
|
5,539
|
|
|
|
7,044
|
|
Exclude: Provision for income taxes
|
|
3,116
|
|
|
|
(64,781
|
)
|
|
|
7,467
|
|
|
|
(64,109
|
)
|
EBITDA
|
|
17,495
|
|
|
|
12,594
|
|
|
|
42,352
|
|
|
|
28,587
|
|
Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
3,798
|
|
|
|
4,201
|
|
|
|
10,423
|
|
|
|
11,433
|
|
Exclude: Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,946
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
21,293
|
|
|
$
|
16,794
|
|
|
$
|
52,775
|
|
|
$
|
42,966
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
25.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
%
