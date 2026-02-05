A10 Networks Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of 2025

Company Delivers Record Revenue and Profitability for 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

  • Record quarterly revenue of $80.4 million.
  • GAAP gross margin of 78.7%; non-GAAP gross margin of 80.8%.
  • GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income of $19.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.
  • The Company returned $11.2 million to investors, having repurchased 406 thousand shares during the quarter at an average price of $17.02 per share for a total of $6.9 million and having paid $4.3 million in cash dividends in the quarter.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Summary

  • Record annual revenue of $290.6 million, up 11.0% year-over-year compared to $261.7 million in 2024.
  • GAAP gross margin of 79.3%; non-GAAP gross margin of 80.6%.
  • GAAP net income of $42.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income of $66.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.
  • Record Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million and record non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue of 29.6%.
  • The Company returned $86.3 million to investors, having repurchased 3.67 million shares during 2025 at an average price of $18.77 per share for a total of $68.9 million and having paid $17.4 million in cash dividends throughout the year. The Company has $53.4 million remaining on its $75.0 million share repurchase authorization.
  • The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable March 2, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2026.
  • As of December 31, 2025, A10 had $377.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared with $195.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.

“A10 continues to benefit from strong end demand across its portfolio, capturing market share as customers deploy our solutions to support AI infrastructure and driving growth ahead of the market,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “A10’s strategic position aligned with the increasingly pressing demands for high-throughput, low-latency, and integrated security, are benefitting us as we work with customers on their data center buildouts. Security-led revenue has now achieved our stated target model of two-thirds of our revenue and continues to drive consistent growth.”

“In 2025, we continued to expand the business driven by next-generation networking and integrated cybersecurity solutions while maintaining strong alignment with our traditional legacy network customers,” continued Trivedi. “We continue to deliver on our business model goals. We generated nearly $85 million in cash flow from operations, enabling continued investment in our business and the return of capital to our shareholders. Building on our execution in 2025, operational discipline remains foundational to our business model as we enter 2026, supporting sustained top- and bottom-line growth.”

Outlook

For 2026, A10 management expects to deliver both top- and bottom-line growth. Management currently expects:

  • Increased full-year revenue growth outlook of 10-12% over the prior year
  • Non-GAAP gross margin in-line with historical trends and stated business model goals of 80-82%
  • Expanding net margin and EBITDA margin
  • EPS growth exceeding revenue growth rate, representing 12-14% growth year-over-year

“Our outlook reflects our current expectations and market environment,” added Trivedi. “We plan to host an Investor event during the quarter to provide additional strategic context around our growth drivers and market positioning.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding our quarterly dividend payments, strategy, positioning, demand, growth rate, margin profile, operating leverage, profitability and investor returns. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include any unforeseen need for capital which may require us to divert funds we may have otherwise used for the dividend program or stock repurchase program, which may in turn negatively impact our ability to administer the quarterly dividends or the repurchase of our common stock; a significant decline in global macroeconomic or political conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; an expansion of adversarial global trade dynamics or other changes to international trade regulations; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth rates in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in “Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share (or non-GAAP EPS), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and operating margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) acquisition-related expense, (iii) amortization of purchased intangible assets, (iv) asset impairment expense, (v) tax planning expense, (vi) workforce reduction expense, (vii) one-time legal expense and (viii) income tax effect of non-GAAP items (i) to (vii) listed above. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization of purchased intangible assets, (iii) asset impairment expense and (iv) workforce reduction expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) acquisition-related expense, (iii) amortization of purchased intangible assets, (iv) tax planning expense, (v) workforce reduction expense and (vi) one-time legal expense. We define non-GAAP operating income as our GAAP income from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) acquisition-related expense, (iii) amortization of purchased intangible assets, (iv) asset impairment expense, (v) tax planning expense, (vi) workforce reduction expense and (vii) one-time legal expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income divided by our GAAP revenue. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income excluding (i) interest and other income, net, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (v) acquisition-related expense, (vi) asset impairment expense, (vii) tax planning expense, (viii) workforce reduction expense and (ix) one-time legal expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) delivers secure application and network solutions that protect, optimize, and scale business-critical systems across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge environments. Our portfolio enables large enterprises, service providers, and cloud platforms worldwide to deliver performance, reliability, and protection against cyber threats, while preparing their networks for the demands of AI and next-generation applications. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Jose, California, A10 Networks serves over 7,000 global customers. For more information, visit A10networks.com and follow us at A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: A10 Networks, Inc.

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

48,825

 

 

$

43,335

 

$

167,086

 

 

$

139,799

Services

 

31,530

 

 

 

30,869

 

 

123,471

 

 

 

121,897

Total revenue

 

80,355

 

 

 

74,204

 

 

290,557

 

 

 

261,696

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

9,842

 

 

 

10,075

 

 

33,403

 

 

 

31,218

Services

 

7,256

 

 

 

4,823

 

 

26,639

 

 

 

20,201

Total cost of revenue

 

17,098

 

 

 

14,898

 

 

60,042

 

 

 

51,419

Gross profit

 

63,257

 

 

 

59,306

 

 

230,515

 

 

 

210,277

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

22,427

 

 

 

21,622

 

 

84,467

 

 

 

83,300

Research and development

 

18,571

 

 

 

13,192

 

 

69,104

 

 

 

57,726

General and administrative

 

7,200

 

 

 

6,096

 

 

29,802

 

 

 

25,283

Total operating expenses

 

48,198

 

 

 

40,910

 

 

183,373

 

 

 

166,309

Income from operations

 

15,059

 

 

 

18,396

 

 

47,142

 

 

 

43,968

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

3,458

 

 

 

1,671

 

 

11,628

 

 

 

6,747

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

(2,495

)

 

 

1,440

 

 

(6,348

)

 

 

7,384

Total non-operating income (expense), net

 

963

 

 

 

3,111

 

 

5,280

 

 

 

14,131

Income before income taxes

 

16,022

 

 

 

21,507

 

 

52,422

 

 

 

58,099

Provision for income taxes

 

6,157

 

 

 

3,206

 

 

10,285

 

 

 

7,959

Net income

$

9,865

 

 

$

18,301

 

$

42,137

 

 

$

50,140

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.68

Diluted

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.24

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.67

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

71,582

 

 

 

73,691

 

 

72,253

 

 

 

74,088

Diluted

 

72,678

 

 

 

74,975

 

 

73,590

 

 

 

75,302

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

GAAP net income

$

9,865

 

$

18,301

 

 

$

42,137

 

 

$

50,140

 

Non-GAAP items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

4,863

 

 

4,811

 

 

 

20,702

 

 

 

17,625

 

Acquisition-related expense

 

389

 

 

 

 

 

1,772

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

379

 

 

 

 

 

1,342

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment expense

 

951

 

 

 

 

 

951

 

 

 

 

Tax planning expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

500

 

Workforce reduction expense

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,075

 

One-time legal expense

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

71

 

Income tax-effect of non-GAAP items

 

2,590

 

 

(1,232

)

 

 

(2,097

)

 

 

(4,575

)

Total non-GAAP items

 

9,232

 

 

4,654

 

 

 

24,149

 

 

 

14,696

 

Non-GAAP net income (1)

$

19,097

 

$

22,955

 

 

$

66,286

 

 

$

64,836

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.14

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.68

 

Diluted

$

0.14

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.67

 

Non-GAAP items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

0.07

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.23

 

Acquisition-related expense

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment expense

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

Tax planning expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Workforce reduction expense

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

One-time legal expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

Income tax-effect of non-GAAP items

 

0.04

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.06

)

Total non-GAAP items

 

0.13

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.27

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.88

 

Diluted

$

0.26

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.86

 

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

71,582

 

 

73,691

 

 

 

72,253

 

 

 

74,088

 

Diluted

 

72,678

 

 

74,975

 

 

 

73,590

 

 

 

75,302

 

(1)

Net income and earnings per share excluding adjustments are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these adjustments on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows provided by operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our adjusted net income and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because companies may not all calculate adjusted net income and earnings per share in the same manner.

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis)

 

 

As of December
31, 2025

 

As of December
31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

71,139

 

 

$

95,129

 

Marketable securities

 

306,714

 

 

 

100,429

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $66 and $465, respectively

 

62,069

 

 

 

76,687

 

Inventory

 

18,032

 

 

 

22,005

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

18,000

 

 

 

13,038

 

Total current assets

 

475,954

 

 

 

307,288

 

Property and equipment, net

 

50,221

 

 

 

39,142

 

Goodwill

 

15,134

 

 

 

1,307

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

62,109

 

 

 

62,364

 

Other non-current assets

 

20,136

 

 

 

22,714

 

Total assets

$

629,813

 

 

$

432,815

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

11,694

 

 

$

12,542

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

41,132

 

 

 

32,696

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

80,824

 

 

 

78,335

 

Total current liabilities

 

133,650

 

 

 

123,573

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

61,982

 

 

 

69,924

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

3,848

 

 

 

7,489

 

Total liabilities

 

418,267

 

 

 

200,986

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 91,996 and 90,520 shares issued and 71,498 and 73,693 shares outstanding, respectively

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Treasury stock, at cost: 20,468 and 16,827 shares, respectively

 

(249,912

)

 

 

(180,992

)

Additional paid-in-capital

 

531,790

 

 

 

508,387

 

Dividends paid

 

(72,785

)

 

 

(55,417

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

659

 

 

 

194

 

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

1,793

 

 

 

(40,344

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

211,546

 

 

 

231,829

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

629,813

 

 

$

432,815

 

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis)

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

42,137

 

 

$

50,140

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

14,859

 

 

 

11,293

 

Stock-based compensation

 

20,030

 

 

 

17,048

 

Provision for (recovery from) credit losses and sales returns

 

 

 

 

59

 

Other non-cash items

 

2,883

 

 

 

(424

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

14,569

 

 

 

(2,555

)

Inventory

 

3,659

 

 

 

(760

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(8,326

)

 

 

(67

)

Accounts payable

 

(1,516

)

 

 

2,224

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

4,568

 

 

 

6,609

 

Deferred revenue

 

(7,969

)

 

 

6,925

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

84,894

 

 

 

90,492

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

614

 

 

 

25,531

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

137,004

 

 

 

81,146

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(342,028

)

 

 

(142,759

)

Capital expenditures

 

(20,128

)

 

 

(12,268

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(243,638

)

 

 

(48,350

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans

 

3,373

 

 

 

3,624

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(68,920

)

 

 

(30,084

)

Payments for dividends

 

(17,369

)

 

 

(17,797

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

134,754

 

 

 

(44,257

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(23,990

)

 

 

(2,115

)

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

 

95,129

 

 

 

97,244

 

Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

$

71,139

 

 

$

95,129

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

Transfers between inventory and property and equipment

$

314

 

 

$

2,277

 

Capital expenditures included in accounts payable

$

120

 

 

$

672

 

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

63,257

 

 

$

59,306

 

 

$

230,515

 

 

$

210,277

 

GAAP gross margin

 

78.7

%

 

 

79.9

%

 

 

79.3

%

 

 

80.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

424

 

 

 

523

 

 

 

1,708

 

 

 

2,091

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

281

 

 

 

 

 

 

993

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment expense

 

951

 

 

 

 

 

 

951

 

 

 

 

Workforce reduction expense

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

64,913

 

 

$

59,849

 

 

$

234,167

 

 

$

212,388

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

80.8

%

 

 

80.7

%

 

 

80.6

%

 

 

81.2

%

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP total operating expenses

$

48,198

 

 

$

40,910

 

 

$

183,373

 

 

$

166,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

(4,439

)

 

 

(4,288

)

 

 

(18,994

)

 

 

(15,534

)

Acquisition-related expense

 

(25

)

 

 

 

 

 

(680

)

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

(98

)

 

 

 

 

 

(349

)

 

 

 

Tax planning expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(500

)

Workforce reduction expense

 

 

 

 

(1,055

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,055

)

One-time legal expense

 

(60

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,329

)

 

 

(71

)

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

43,576

 

 

$

35,567

 

 

$

161,871

 

 

$

149,149

 

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

$

15,059

 

 

$

18,396

 

 

$

47,142

 

 

$

43,968

 

GAAP operating margin

 

18.7

%

 

 

24.8

%

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

4,863

 

 

 

4,811

 

 

 

20,702

 

 

 

17,625

 

Acquisition-related expense

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

680

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

379

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,342

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment expense

 

951

 

 

 

 

 

 

951

 

 

 

 

Tax planning expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

500

 

Workforce reduction expense

 

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,075

 

One-time legal expense

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

71

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

21,337

 

 

$

24,282

 

 

$

72,296

 

 

$

63,239

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

26.6

%

 

 

32.7

%

 

 

24.9

%

 

 

24.2

%

 

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

9,865

 

 

$

18,301

 

 

$

42,137

 

 

$

50,140

 

GAAP net income margin

 

12.3

%

 

 

24.7

%

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

19.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exclude: Interest and other income, net

 

(963

)

 

 

(3,111

)

 

 

(5,280

)

 

 

(14,131

)

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

 

3,983

 

 

 

3,045

 

 

 

15,062

 

 

 

11,293

 

Exclude: Provision for income taxes

 

6,157

 

 

 

3,206

 

 

 

10,285

 

 

 

7,959

 

EBITDA

 

19,042

 

 

 

21,441

 

 

 

62,204

 

 

 

55,261

 

Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax

 

4,863

 

 

 

4,811

 

 

 

20,702

 

 

 

17,625

 

Exclude: Acquisition-related expense

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

680

 

 

 

 

Exclude: Asset impairment expense

 

951

 

 

 

 

 

 

951

 

 

 

 

Exclude: Tax planning expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

500

 

Exclude: Workforce reduction expense

 

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,075

 

Exclude: One-time legal expense

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

71

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

24,941

 

 

$

27,327

 

 

$

86,016

 

 

$

74,532

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

31.0

%

 

 

36.8

%

 

 

29.6

%

 

 

28.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


