A10 Networks Reports 14% Organic Growth for Q1 2022, Driven by Security-Led Solutions

Portfolio diversification enabled consistent and profitable growth, mitigating macro headwinds

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue of $62.7 million, up 14.3% year-over-year.

Security-led product revenue grew 20.1% year-over-year.

Revenue growth led by 25.5% increase in the Americas year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin of 79.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 80.2% as a result of better product mix and successfully navigated short-term input cost pressures.

GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income of $10.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $9.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million, representing 21.6% of revenue.

Repurchased 2.1 million shares in the quarter for a total of $28.3 million.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on June 1st, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 16th, 2022.

“Our focus on security-led solutions, improved sales execution in North America, and diversity in terms of customers continues to drive consistent growth above our targets and strong profit margins, moving us closer to our Rule of 40 goal,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “Demand for cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions remains a catalyst for our growth despite headwinds in Asia, continued supply chain challenges and typical fluctuations in buying patterns. We continued our share buyback and dividend program in the quarter, while also investing in future growth.”

“We believe we are now well-positioned to achieve the high end of our full year targets around top line growth of 10 – 12% and expanding EBITDA in the range of 26 – 28%,“ continued Trivedi.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit https://www.a10networks.com/ and follow us @A10Networks.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Products $ 37,045 $ 30,540 Services 25,627 24,303 Total revenue 62,672 54,843 Cost of revenue: Products 8,633 7,086 Services 4,206 5,413 Total cost of revenue 12,839 12,499 Gross profit 49,833 42,344 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 22,782 19,092 Research and development 12,887 13,981 General and administrative 6,162 5,247 Total operating expenses 41,831 38,320 Income from operations 8,002 4,024 Non-operating expense, net: Interest and other expense, net (513 ) (1,183 ) Total non-operating expense, net (513 ) (1,183 ) Income before provision for income taxes 7,489 2,841 Provision for income taxes 1,400 184 Net income $ 6,349 $ 2,657 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 76,795 76,704 Diluted 79,285 79,636

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 6,349 $ 2,657 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,681 4,620 Amortization expense related to acquisition — 253 Global distribution center transition expense — 1,911 Non-GAAP net income $ 10,030 $ 9,441 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 0.05 0.06 Amortization expense related to acquisition — — Global distribution center transition expense — 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 76,795 76,704 Diluted 79,285 79,636

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis) March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,758 $ 78,925 Marketable securities 96,945 106,117 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $708 and $543, respectively 49,282 61,795 Inventory 20,832 22,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,416 14,720 Total current assets 252,233 284,019 Property and equipment, net 13,460 10,692 Goodwill 1,307 1,307 Deferred tax assets, net 65,555 65,773 Other non-current assets 29,192 31,294 Total assets $ 361,747 $ 393,085 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,994 $ 6,852 Accrued liabilities 30,213 36,101 Deferred revenue 74,125 73,132 Total current liabilities 109,332 116,085 Deferred revenue, non-current 47,224 48,499 Other non-current liabilities 19,214 19,613 Total liabilities 175,770 184,197 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 85,117 and 84,717 shares issued and 75,701 and 77,423 shares outstanding, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost: 9,416 and 7,294 shares, respectively (83,999 ) (55,677 ) Additional paid-in-capital 449,742 446,035 Dividends paid (7,749 ) (3,880 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,005 ) (229 ) Accumulated deficit (171,013 ) (177,362 ) Total stockholders’ equity 185,977 208,888 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 361,747 $ 393,085

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,349 $ 2,657 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,844 2,413 Stock-based compensation 3,452 4,399 Other non-cash items 287 181 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,535 (315 ) Inventory 1,433 1,086 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,568 ) (60 ) Accounts payable (1,857 ) (501 ) Accrued and other liabilities (6,287 ) (12,106 ) Deferred revenue (280 ) 4,519 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,908 2,273 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 4,550 1,300 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 17,173 24,140 Purchases of marketable securities (13,635 ) (36,197 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,137 ) (769 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,951 (11,526 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans 165 1,756 Repurchase of common stock (28,322 ) (88 ) Payments for dividends (3,869 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (32,026 ) 1,668 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,167 ) (7,585 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period $ 78,925 $ 83,281 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 67,758 $ 75,696

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 49,833 $ 42,344 GAAP gross margin 79.5 % 77.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 428 641 Global distribution center transition expense — 273 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 50,261 $ 43,258 Non-GAAP gross margin 80.2 % 78.9 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP total operating expenses $ 41,831 $ 38,320 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax (3,681 ) (3,979 ) Amortization expense related to acquisition — (253 ) Global distribution center transition expense — (1,638 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 38,578 $ 32,450

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP income from operations $ 8,002 $ 4,024 GAAP operating margin 12.8 % 7.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,681 4,620 Amortization expense related to acquisition — 253 Global distribution center transition expense — 1,911 Non-GAAP operating income $ 11,683 $ 10,808 Non-GAAP operating margin 18.6 % 19.7 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 6,349 $ 2,657 Exclude: Interest and other expense, net 513 1,183 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,844 2,413 Exclude: Provision for income taxes 1,140 184 EBITDA 9,846 6,437 Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,681 4,620 Exclude: Global distribution center transition expense — 1,911 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,527 $ 12,968

