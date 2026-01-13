A Year of Innovation: MangoBoost Showcases 400G DPU Applications and Expands AI Infrastructure Adoption

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--In 2025, MangoBoost introduced its latest 400-gigabit (400G) programmable data acceleration technologies through live demonstrations at major global industry forums, showing how targeted full-stack networking acceleration can be applied to solve real-world AI infrastructure challenges. Across the OCP Global Summit and SC25 conferences, the company showcased how its 400G BoostX™ DPU, GPUBoost™ RDMA NIC, and LLMBoost AI Enterprise software operate within modern server environments to accelerate data movement across GPUs, storage, and networks as AI workloads scale in size and complexity.

Partner Validation Through Real-World AI Deployments

MangoBoost’s technologies are being evaluated and deployed through partners including the AI Cluster Benchmark Suite, co-developed with SK hynix, a software framework designed to evaluate AI workloads on live infrastructure and identify performance bottlenecks across compute, memory, storage, and networking without manual tuning. In parallel, MangoBoost expanded the deployment of its LLMBoost™ Enterprise AI platform through partners such as Genies, where the software has been used to optimize model inference for their AI applications.

Industry Recognition and Awards

At the Samsung Science & Technology Forum, MangoBoost was selected as the representative achievement in the ICT field among more than 880 projects. The recognition highlighted the evolution of MangoBoost’s core DPU technology from early research to a deployment-ready architecture that addresses data-center performance bottlenecks at scale.

MangoBoost also received the Next Unicorn Award at LG Superstart Expo, acknowledging the company’s growth trajectory and technical contributions within the broader AI and infrastructure ecosystem. In conjunction with the award, MangoBoost entered into a memorandum of understanding with LG to continue collaboration on future AI infrastructure technologies.

MangoBoost in 2026

In 2026, MangoBoost plans to extend enterprise-grade AI infrastructure capabilities to a broader range of organizations by improving the performance and cost-efficiency of data movement at scale. Building on its 400G DPU architecture and AI software platform, the company is focused on making enterprise-grade AI infrastructure accessible and affordable to organizations of all sizes, democratizing the transformative power of artificial intelligence across industries. By eliminating the bottleneck that forces organizations to choose between infrastructure cost and AI performance, MangoBoost creates an ecosystem where AI workloads scale seamlessly alongside organization growth.

