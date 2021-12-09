A Preschool in South Africa Boosts Interactive Learning with Clevertouch®

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of Clevertouch interactive displays in Cows and Calves Preschool (Koetjies and Kalfies Kleuterskool).

Cows and Calves Preschool (Centurion, South Africa) implemented Clevertouch interactive displays to help their students become more tech savvy. The user-friendly design of the Clevertouch display, as well as its innovative features such as cloud drive accessibility, LYNX and Snowflake applications, and Clevershare screen mirroring have impressed the entire Cows and Calves school community – teachers, students, and parents.

Anell Harper, Principal of Cows and Calves Preschool states, “We invested in Clevertouch touchscreens in our classrooms as a teaching aid to assist children to broaden their knowledge and be techno smart.”

For a full case study about this successful implementation, please visit Boxlight.

