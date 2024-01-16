A New Chapter Begins: Kofax is now Tungsten Automation

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our 40-year history: Kofax is now Tungsten Automation. This new name embodies the characteristics of our workflow automation software: robust, reliable, and purpose built to deliver unparalleled innovation. This transformation also reflects our evolution from a pioneer in document capture to a global provider of intelligent, AI-powered workflow automation solutions.









We began our journey as an innovative document capture company. We helped businesses transition from paper-based processing to automated data entry, enabling document management, and enhancing their operations. Over the years, we have evolved into a trusted global leader in intelligent automation, providing businesses with the capabilities needed to automate their most critical content- and data-intensive workflows. Today, our cloud-choice, Gen-AI powered workflow automation solutions are significantly improving efficiency and reducing costs for many of the world’s largest companies.

“Tungsten Automation represents a pivotal moment in our journey as we continue to expand our portfolio of solutions and bring the latest technological innovations to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers,” said Reynolds Bish, CEO – Tungsten Automation. “This change highlights the depth and breadth of our trusted workflow automation solutions, culture of innovation, and continued commitment to staying ahead of the curve in helping our customers improve their efficiency and reduce costs with intelligent automation solutions they can trust.”

This new identity better augments our leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities, adding enhanced value to our portfolio of solutions, particularly in the areas of traditional invoice processing, e-invoicing, and automating accounts payable processes, serverless print management and document productivity. A new name also solidifies our evolution into a truly global entity with over 2,200 employees across 32 countries, and a rich global partner ecosystem serving over 25,000 customers.

“Choosing Tungsten Automation as our new name means embracing a promise of enduring reliability, innovations recognized by leading industry analysts and a commitment to success in the dynamic world of intelligent automation. With a broad portfolio of solutions dedicated to solving inefficiencies across a wide parameter of use cases in the financial, healthcare, supply chain and government industries amongst others,” Bish said.

About Tungsten Automation:

Tungsten Automation, formerly Kofax, is the global leader in intelligent workflow automation solutions with a trusted legacy of 40 years, with a team of 2,200 employees in 32 countries, serving 25,000+ global customers. Our commitment to innovation and customer success has earned us industry recognition, including being named a Leader in IA and IDP by Everest Group and Process Orchestration by Forrester. We are trusted to help businesses gain unprecedented efficiencies and reduce costs through workflow automations that will propel their businesses into the future.

