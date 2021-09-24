A New 3D Kirby Game, First Look at Bayonetta 3 and a Massive Expansion for MONSTER HUNTER RISE Highlight the Latest Nintendo Direct

Dozens of Nintendo Switch Games From Nintendo and Development and Publishing Partners Featured in Expansive Video Presentation

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nintendo Switch owners are in for quite the year ahead! In the latest Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo detailed a wide variety of games coming to the system this year and into 2022 – with some games launching later today!





The video outlined something for everyone, including:

“Heading into its sixth year, Nintendo Switch and its wide variety of games continue to offer experiences for various types of players,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. “In this latest Nintendo Direct, we are looking ahead to a year packed with new games in well-known franchises, as well as unique and exciting titles from our development and publishing partners.”

To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct/09-23-2021. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: A new membership plan is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October with classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games. In addition to all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership such as online play, access to a growing library of NES and Super NES games, and more, members can play select titles like Mario Kart 64 online with up to four players for the first time ever (additional accessories required; sold separately)! The full list of classic games launching for the expanded service, with more Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming in the future, is as follows:

Launch Lineup of Nintendo 64 Games

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games (With More To Come!)

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

Launch Lineup of SEGA Genesis Games

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Nintendo Switch Online members will also be able to pre-order two new controllers that resemble the original Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers at a later date. These wireless controllers can be used to play these classic games on Nintendo Switch Online. More details about Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including release timing and price, will be revealed at a later date.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land : The next Kirby adventure on the Nintendo Switch system is going 3D! In this new 3D platforming game, players can freely navigate areas using familiar Kirby copy abilities. What lies in store for Kirby as he explores a mysterious setting filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization? Find out when Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

: The next Kirby adventure on the Nintendo Switch system is going 3D! In this new 3D platforming game, players can freely navigate areas using familiar Kirby copy abilities. What lies in store for Kirby as he explores a mysterious setting filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization? Find out when launches for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. Bayonetta 3 : A new trailer for this stylish, action-filled sequel showed off gameplay for the first time, revealing a new look for Bayonetta and new mechanics, including the ability for Bayonetta to directly control demons. Bayonetta 3 will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. More information about the game will be released at a later date.

: A new trailer for this stylish, action-filled sequel showed off gameplay for the first time, revealing a new look for Bayonetta and new mechanics, including the ability for Bayonetta to directly control demons. will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. More information about the game will be released at a later date. MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK : Capcom is currently working on a massive, paid DLC expansion for the hit Nintendo Switch game MONSTER HUNTER RISE . The expansion will include newly added stories, locales and monsters, as well as newly added hunting actions and quest rank. MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is scheduled to be released in summer 2022. More information about this massive expansion will be revealed in the future. In the meantime, soar into MONSTER HUNTER RISE during the game’s first sale – happening now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 3.

: Capcom is currently working on a massive, paid DLC expansion for the hit Nintendo Switch game . The expansion will include newly added stories, locales and monsters, as well as newly added hunting actions and quest rank. is scheduled to be released in summer 2022. More information about this massive expansion will be revealed in the future. In the meantime, soar into during the game’s first sale – happening now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 3. Splatoon 3 : The next game in this INK-redible series features new and returning stages in 4-v-4 battles, as well as new weapons never before seen in the Splatoon games. In the game’s single-player campaign, mammals might be returning … but what does this mean? Find out more when additional details about Splatoon 3, which is scheduled to release in 2022, are revealed in the future.

: The next game in this INK-redible series features new and returning stages in 4-v-4 battles, as well as new weapons never before seen in the games. In the game’s single-player campaign, mammals might be returning … but what does this mean? Find out more when additional details about which is scheduled to release in 2022, are revealed in the future. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars : A spellbinding experience from the creative minds of YOKO TARO and Yosuke Saito is about to unfold. In Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars from SQUARE ENIX, players will square off in experiences that reveal themselves through cards, including turn-based battles, where their skills – and a little bit of luck – will determine the victor. This fresh take on tabletop RPGs launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. Players can try out the free demo and pre-order Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars later today!

: A spellbinding experience from the creative minds of YOKO TARO and Yosuke Saito is about to unfold. In from SQUARE ENIX, players will square off in experiences that reveal themselves through cards, including turn-based battles, where their skills – and a little bit of luck – will determine the victor. This fresh take on tabletop RPGs launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. Players can try out the free demo and pre-order later today! Chocobo GP : Get ready for a new racing experience! Race as familiar FINAL FANTASY characters like Chocobo and Gilgamesh using special character abilities and Magicites to speed past the competition. Engine customization options will also be available, as well as local* and online** multiplayer. Up to 64 players can compete in a bracket-style tournament to determine the racing champion! Chocobo GP launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2022.

: Get ready for a new racing experience! Race as familiar characters like Chocobo and Gilgamesh using special character abilities and Magicites to speed past the competition. Engine customization options will also be available, as well as local* and online** multiplayer. Up to 64 players can compete in a bracket-style tournament to determine the racing champion! launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2022. TRIANGLE STRATEGY : In February, SQUARE ENIX sent out a survey for the demo version of TRIANGLE STRATEGY . Since then, the developers have been updating the game, with a focus on adjustments to the difficulty, as well as improvements to on-screen visuals, camera controls and the ability to view past conversations. The stunning HD-2D strategy RPG TRIANGLE STRATEGY launches for Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022.

: In February, SQUARE ENIX sent out a survey for the demo version of . Since then, the developers have been updating the game, with a focus on adjustments to the difficulty, as well as improvements to on-screen visuals, camera controls and the ability to view past conversations. The stunning HD-2D strategy RPG launches for Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022. Actraiser Renaissance : The classic Super NES game Actraiser returns on the Nintendo Switch system, now remastered in HD! In Actraiser Renaissance , strike down monsters in the side-scrolling action phase, Realm Acts, and cultivate lands in the world-building creation phase, Realm Management. Enjoy the much-loved original score and a rearranged soundtrack featuring new music. New stages and boss battles also await. Actraiser Renaissance launches for Nintendo Switch … later today!

: The classic Super NES game returns on the Nintendo Switch system, now remastered in HD! In , strike down monsters in the side-scrolling action phase, Realm Acts, and cultivate lands in the world-building creation phase, Realm Management. Enjoy the much-loved original score and a rearranged soundtrack featuring new music. New stages and boss battles also await. launches for Nintendo Switch … later today! Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version , master both parkour and tactical combat to survive in this brutal open-world action RPG. Explore alone or with up to three others in online co-op.** Unravel the dark secrets of those in power during the day, then plunder the lairs of the infected at night. Choose sides and decide the fate of the City. Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 4, 2022. A free demo for the game will also be available on the same day. But that’s not all: The prequel, Dying Light: Platinum Edition

, master both parkour and tactical combat to survive in this brutal open-world action RPG. Explore alone or with up to three others in online co-op.** Unravel the dark secrets of those in power during the day, then plunder the lairs of the infected at night. Choose sides and decide the fate of the City. launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 4, 2022. A free demo for the game will also be available on the same day. But that’s not all: The prequel, DELTARUNE Chapter 2 DELTARUNE Chapter 1 has arrived! Enter DELTARUNE Chapter 2 and once again experience a hilarious and emotional story in the mysterious Dark World. Players will dodge everything, from balls of yarn to ambulances and missiles, in creative attacks that appeal to beginners and not-so-beginners alike. DELTARUNE Chapter 2 will be available as a free update for owners of DELTARUNE Chapter 1 later today!

has arrived! Enter and once again experience a hilarious and emotional story in the mysterious Dark World. Players will dodge everything, from balls of yarn to ambulances and missiles, in creative attacks that appeal to beginners and not-so-beginners alike. will be available as a free update for owners of later today! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update : A new free update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons this November! More details will be revealed in an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct airing in October. Follow Isabelle on Twitter for more information!

: A new free update is coming to this November! More details will be revealed in an Direct airing in October. Follow Isabelle on Twitter for more information! Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass content arrives with a newly playable character duo, additional stages and emotional new story sequences. Defend Hyrule as the quirky duo character, Purah & Robbie, and their array of ancient technology. See how places like the Coliseum and Kakariko Village looked 100 years in the past in new story stages. Learn more about the Champions and the mysterious Guardian in emotional new story sequences as the fight for Hyrule’s future continues! Players who purchase the Expansion Pass will also gain access to Wave 1 of the DLC, which is already available.

Expansion Pass content arrives with a newly playable character duo, additional stages and emotional new story sequences. Defend Hyrule as the quirky duo character, Purah & Robbie, and their array of ancient technology. See how places like the Coliseum and Kakariko Village looked 100 years in the past in new story stages. Learn more about the Champions and the mysterious Guardian in emotional new story sequences as the fight for Hyrule’s future continues! Players who purchase the Expansion Pass will also gain access to Wave 1 of the DLC, which is already available. The Final DLC Fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : …going to be revealed soon! Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, will host a final “Mr. Sakurai Presents” video on Oct. 5 revealing the final DLC fighter. This will be the last presentation about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC

: …going to be revealed soon! Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the game, will host a final “Mr. Sakurai Presents” video on Oct. 5 revealing the final DLC fighter. This will be the last presentation about Mario Party Superstars Mario Party Superstars , which launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29! In addition to the main Mario Party mode, which will see the return of several classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era, including Woody Woods, Yoshi’s Tropical Island and Horror Land, Mario Party Superstars will also feature the minigame mode Mt. Minigames, which includes the competitive Survival course and the cooperative multiplayer course Tag Match, among other courses.

, which launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29! In addition to the main Mario Party mode, which will see the return of several classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era, including Woody Woods, Yoshi’s Tropical Island and Horror Land, will also feature the minigame mode Mt. Minigames, which includes the competitive Survival course and the cooperative multiplayer course Tag Match, among other courses. Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC: FORE! More free content is coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush . Later today, two new playable characters will be added to the game: Koopa Troopa and Ninji! In addition to these characters, two new courses will be added – the snowy BlusteryBasin and the desert-set Spiky Palms – as well as the ability to change the difficulty level of the CPU opponents. Download all this new content in Mario Golf: Super Rush starting later today!

DLC: FORE! More free content is coming to . Later today, two new playable characters will be added to the game: Koopa Troopa and Ninji! In addition to these characters, two new courses will be added – the snowy BlusteryBasin and the desert-set Spiky Palms – as well as the ability to change the difficulty level of the opponents. Download all this new content in starting later today! Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Disco Elysium – The Final Cut launches digitally on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 12. The physical version of the game launches in early 2022. Pre-orders for the digital version start today!

launches digitally on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 12. The physical version of the game launches in early 2022. Pre-orders for the digital version start today! STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic Star Wars game is coming to Nintendo Switch! Blast off to captivating planets and join forces with Jedi, droids and outcasts in this blend of action, role-playing and adventure. STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11. Pre-orders for the game start later today!

game is coming to Nintendo Switch! Blast off to captivating planets and join forces with Jedi, droids and outcasts in this blend of action, role-playing and adventure. launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11. Pre-orders for the game start later today! Castlevania Advance Collection : Castlevania Advance Collection brings together four classic Castlevania games – Castlevania: Circle of the Moon , Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance , Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X – with deathly beautiful graphics and hauntingly epic music. Rewind, Quick Save and Button Mapping features will also ramp up the fight against evil. All regional versions of each game, as well as a gallery mode with never-before-seen artwork, are included. Castlevania Advance Collection launches for Nintendo Switch … later today!

: brings together four classic games – , , and – with deathly beautiful graphics and hauntingly epic music. Rewind, Quick Save and Button Mapping features will also ramp up the fight against evil. All regional versions of each game, as well as a gallery mode with never-before-seen artwork, are included. launches for Nintendo Switch … later today! Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition launches for Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

launches for Nintendo Switch this holiday season. Shadowrun Trilogy : Cyberpunk meets fantasy in this three-game collection of cult classic RPGs. As a Shadowrunner mercenary, players will explore a dystopian future where magic has reawakened and fantasy creatures have come back to life. Immersive branching narratives, skill-based character growth and gripping turn-based tactical combat await in Shadowrun Trilogy , launching for Nintendo Switch in 2022.

: Cyberpunk meets fantasy in this three-game collection of cult classic RPGs. As a Shadowrunner mercenary, players will explore a dystopian future where magic has reawakened and fantasy creatures have come back to life. Immersive branching narratives, skill-based character growth and gripping turn-based tactical combat await in , launching for Nintendo Switch in 2022. Shin Megami Tensei V Shin Megami Tensei series can pre-order the game starting today! Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 12.

series can pre-order the game starting today! launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 12. Rune Factory 5 Rune Factory 5 , players can grow crops, tame monsters and team up with townsfolk to explore a massive world. But when they aren’t off on adventures, they can also find friendship and love among a colorful cast of characters. Rune Factory 5 launches for Nintendo Switch on Mar. 22, 2022.

, players can grow crops, tame monsters and team up with townsfolk to explore a massive world. But when they aren’t off on adventures, they can also find friendship and love among a colorful cast of characters. launches for Nintendo Switch on Mar. 22, 2022. Arcade Archives PAC-MAN / Arcade Archives XEVIOUS : Two classic NAMCO games are coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the Arcade Archives series. Play arcade hits PAC-MAN and XEVIOUS at home or on the go when they both launch for Nintendo Switch … later today!

The Nintendo Direct presentation also featured a montage of upcoming Nintendo Switch games, including HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED, a high-speed racer launching on Sept. 30 that lets players collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular tracks and dive into high-octane races; Surviving the Aftermath, a procedurally generated world-building game set in a post-apocalyptic future, launching this winter; and Wreckfest, a demolition derby-themed racing game with soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics and in-depth vehicle upgrading, launching for the Nintendo Switch system this fall.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Additional games and systems required. Sold separately.

** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

About Nintendo: Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.1 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

GOLIN



Eddie Garcia



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com