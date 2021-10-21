A Highly Rated Sixth Form College Chooses Clevertouch® Technology

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that Joseph Chamberlain College (Birmingham, U.K.) has successfully implemented Clevertouch interactive displays, digital signage, and room booking solutions on its campuses.

Before the implementation of the Clevertouch IMPACT Plus series of interactive displays, Joseph Chamberlain was using SMART boards that were beginning to show their age and not providing the necessary tools teachers needed in this quickly advancing digital age. With the help of Clevertouch partner, Roche AV, the college selected not only IMPACT Plus displays for their classrooms, but also the Clevertouch digital signage and room booking panel solution to quickly and easily disseminate important information.

Patrick O’Donohue, Assistant Principal at Joseph Chamberlain, stated, “What we loved was the interactivity of the Clevertouch panels and how easy it was to manage content across the digital signage screens and room booking panels from one location. In addition, Clevertouch’s upfront cost and no ongoing expenditure was a real selling point for us as it ensures we don’t ever have to allocate a further budget to this moving forward.”

For a full case study of Joseph Chamberlain College, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Media

Sunshine Nance



+1 360-464-2119 x254



sunshine.nance@boxlight.com

Investor Relations

+1 360-464-4478



investor.relations@boxlight.com