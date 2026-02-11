A “Data Deluge” from an Expanding Array of Data Providers is a Significant Rare Market Trend to Watch in 2026

Claritas Rx Releases New White Paper: Thriving in Turbulence: Strategic Adaptation in the Evolving Specialty and Rare Market

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritas Rx, the patient journey experts, today announced the release of a new white paper, Thriving in Turbulence: Strategic Adaptation in the Evolving Specialty and Rare Market. The paper examines how specialty and rare disease manufacturers can build strategic agility amid mounting economic, regulatory, and market access complexity.

The white paper outlines five major trends shaping 2026: rising economic volatility and tariff exposure, payer and reimbursement disruption, a softening U.S. job market affecting coverage and affordability, intensifying price and margin pressure, and a growing “data deluge” from an expanding array of data providers. These forces are transforming how manufacturers approach forecasting, Gross-to-Net (GTN) planning, patient support, and channel strategy.

“In specialty and rare markets, even small shifts in payer behavior, access networks, or patient coverage can materially alter demand,” said Hillary Gretton, Director of Data Strategy at Claritas Rx. “Traditional planning models are no longer sufficient. Manufacturers need real-time analytics, scenario planning, and disciplined operational frameworks to adapt quickly and protect both patient access and commercial performance.”

The paper explores how limited data, high costs, and complex patient journeys make static planning increasingly inadequate, and provides a practical framework for anticipating disruption, refining commercial strategies, and safeguarding both financial results and patient support. It also details how a modern strategic architecture can leverage AI and machine learning to benchmark performance, predict demand more accurately, align cross-functional teams, and define clear market triggers tied to specific actions.

“Manufacturers that invest in scalable AI-enabled analytics and disciplined scenario planning will gain a meaningful competitive edge,” Gretton added. “Teams need the tools, models, and governance to see around corners and respond before patients or performance are at risk.”

Thriving in Turbulence: Strategic Adaptation in the Evolving Specialty and Rare Market – The Five Market Trends Shaping 2026 is available for download at www.claritasrx.com.

Upcoming Speaking Engagement

Hillary Gretton will serve as a moderator at the upcoming Rare Disease Summit on March 17th from 2:00–2:45 PM, leading the session titled “Harnessing the Power of Limited Data – Turning Rare Disease Information into Commercial Insights.” For those interested in discussing these topics further or arranging a meeting with Ms. Gretton during the event, please contact Emily Brennan using the details provided below.

About Claritas Rx

Based in South San Francisco, CA, Claritas Rx helps rare disease and specialty brands remove the barriers that keep patients from accessing and staying on the treatments they need. By uniting a comprehensive view of the patient journey with purpose-built technologies, Claritas Rx predicts and resolves access challenges before they disrupt care. Its intelligent solutions combine advanced analytics, real-world data, AI, and in-line CRM capabilities to increase start and refill rates, reduce abandonment, and improve brand performance. For more information, visit www.claritasrx.com

