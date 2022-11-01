<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire 8x8 to Transfer Stock Listing to Nasdaq
Business Wire

8×8 to Transfer Stock Listing to Nasdaq

di Business Wire

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced today that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq). The Company expects that its common stock will cease trading on NYSE at the conclusion of trading on November 14, 2022. The Company expects to commence trading on Nasdaq on November 15, 2022, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol “EGHT”.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

Media:
John Sun, 1-408-692-7054

john.sun@8×8.com

Investor Relations:
Kate Patterson, 1-408-763-8175

katherine.patterson@8×8.com

Articoli correlati

TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Delivers Continued Financial Improvement Over Prior Year Period $37.0 Million in Net Income Improved by $14.8 Million, or 67% $2.49...
Continua a leggere

PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Subscription revenue of $51.8 million, up 17% year-over-year. Subscription gross margin of 73% and non-GAAP subscription gross margin of 77%,...
Continua a leggere

Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire