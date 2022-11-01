CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced today that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq). The Company expects that its common stock will cease trading on NYSE at the conclusion of trading on November 14, 2022. The Company expects to commence trading on Nasdaq on November 15, 2022, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol “EGHT”.

