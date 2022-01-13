CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 following the close of market on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date: February 2, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial In:



Passcode:



Webcast: 1 844 200 6205 Domestic or +1 929 526 1599 International



974075



https:investors.8×8.com/events-and-presentations

