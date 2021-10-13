Home Business Wire 8x8, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2,...
CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 following the close of market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date:

 

 

November 2, 2021

Time:

 

 

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial In:

Passcode:

Webcast:

 

 

1-844-200-6205 Domestic or 1-646-904-5544 International

907919

https:investors.8×8.com/events-and-presentations

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS, an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 is powering all employees globally to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Kate Patterson, 1-408-763-8175

katherine.patterson@8×8.com

Media:

John Sun, 1-408-692-7054

john.sun@8×8.com

