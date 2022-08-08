Home Business Wire 8x8, Inc. to Attend Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference
8×8, Inc. to Attend Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual conference:

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference

Virtual Presentation: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 12:45 pm PDT

The presentation will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts are available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.8×8.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

8×8, Inc. Contacts:


Media:

John Sun, 1-408-692-7054

john.sun@8×8.com

Investor Relations:

Kate Patterson, 1-408-763-8175

katherine.patterson@8×8.com

