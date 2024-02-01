Service Revenue of $175 million and Total Revenue of $181 million

Cash flow from operations increased 45% year-over-year to $22.4 million

Ending cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $170 million

Continued momentum from new products, including AI-based Intelligent Customer Assistant

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023.





Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results:

Total revenue of $181.0 million, compared to $184.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Service revenue of $175.1 million, compared to $175.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP operating loss was $9.4 million, an improvement of 48.1% compared to GAAP operating loss of $18.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $24.3 million, an increase of 32% compared to non-GAAP operating profit of $18.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss was $21.2 million, a decrease of 18%, compared to GAAP net loss of $26.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $14.8 million, an increase of 78.5% compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.7 million, an increase of 19% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $25.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

“ I am pleased to report that we met our guidance ranges for service revenue and total revenue and exceeded our guidance range for non-GAAP operating margin in the third quarter,” said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of 8×8, Inc. “ Non-GAAP operating margin exceeded our guidance range and cash flow from operations was strong again this quarter.

“ At the beginning of this fiscal year we outlined a plan to return $250 million to our investors primarily through debt repayment in fiscal years 2024 through fiscal 2026. We will retire the remaining 2024 Notes upon maturity on February 1, 2024 using $63.3 million of cash out of the $170 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2023. Once the redemption is completed, we will have returned $88.3 million to debt investors since the beginning of fiscal 2024,” added Wilson.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Metrics and Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Metrics

Total ARR was $707 million at quarter-end, an increase of 1% from the end of the same period last year.

GAAP gross margin was 69%, compared to 69% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72%, compared to 72% in the same period last year.

GAAP service revenue gross margin was 72%, compared to 73% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP service revenue gross margin was 74%, compared to 76% in the same period last year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $22.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $15.5 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $170.4 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $139.0 million on March 31, 2023.

Recent Business Highlights:

Product Innovation Highlights

Announced a new product line to deliver cross-organization customer engagement, empowering end-to-end CX orchestration for all customer touch points across the entire organization. The new capabilities further bridge the gap between UCaaS and CCaaS, transforming the availability , utilization, and contextualization of customer interaction data to enable smarter decision making through powerful and predictive insights.

, utilization, and contextualization of customer interaction data to enable smarter decision making through powerful and predictive insights. Announced the availability of native video functionality for 8×8 Contact Center to enhance speed-to-resolution and overall customer experiences.

Launched 8×8 Remote Fix™ for UK housing associations, delivered as part of 8×8 Contact Center, to provide public housing contact center agents with the ability to elevate real-time tenant interactions to video using a secure video link to visually address and resolve issues.

Delivered the latest 8×8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform innovations for enhanced customer and employee experiences, including AI-powered voice conversational self-service and the ability to elevate contact center interactions to video, further integrations with Microsoft Teams, and 8×8 video meeting enhancements.

Announced 8×8 Sales Assist™ for retailers. Combining components of 8×8 Contact Center, 8×8 CPaaS, and 8×8 Work, the retail solution provides connected journeys across self- and assisted-service use cases while enabling retailers to improve customer satisfaction.

Industry Recognition

Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service. This is the twelfth consecutive year 8×8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

Won 2023 CRN Product of the Year Awards in the Unified Communications and Collaboration – Enterprise category for revenue and profit.

– Enterprise category for revenue and profit. Won TrustRadius’ 2023 Best Of Awards in the categories of Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship in VoIP.

Named a FrontRunner in the Software Advice Best IVR Software list of 2023, highlighting the top-rated IVR Systems products in North America.

Awarded 38 badges in the G2 Winter 2024 Awards, including Leader in Enterprise, High Performer in Enterprise, and Momentum Leader, among others.

Won 2023 Comms Council UK Award for Best Enterprise Service.

Corporate ESG and Leadership Updates

Appointed Michelle Paitich as Global Vice President of Channel Sales. Paitich is a recognized go-to-market leader and talented partner executive, excelling as an organization builder and problem solver, and is known for building high-performing teams and partner programs while simultaneously managing operations to exceed sales goals.

Appointed Mike McCarron as Vice President of Customer Strategy. McCarron has over 20 years of enterprise software experience building successful go-to-market teams, developing long-term relationships and deep alignments with customers, and fostering strong internal collaboration and communication.

Appointed Brian Paterson as Global Vice President of North America Sales. Paterson is a recognized executive SaaS sales leader with a proven two-decade track record of developing incredible teams and successful customer and partner relationships that result in substantial revenue growth.

sales leader with a proven two-decade track record of developing incredible teams and successful customer and partner relationships that result in substantial revenue growth. Published the Environmental Policy and the 2022 Carbon Emissions & Reduction Plan Report for 8×8 UK, Ltd.

The 8×8 Diversity Council updated and published the 8×8 Diversity Statement, codifying our core beliefs and the Council’s mission statement in a single document.

Fourth Quarter and Updated Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook:

Management provides expected ranges for total revenue, service revenue and non-GAAP operating margin based on its evaluation of the current business environment. The Company emphasizes that these expectations are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Ending March 31, 2024

Service revenue in the range of $171 million to $175 million.

Total revenue in the range of $176 million to $181 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of approximately 10%.

Fiscal Year 2024 Ending March 31, 2024

Service revenue in the range of $699.1 million to $703.1 million.

Total revenue in the range of $725.3 million to $730.3 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 12.5% to 13%.

The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking estimates of non-GAAP operating margins to the corresponding GAAP measures of GAAP operating margin due to the significant variability of, and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections with regards to, the various expenses it excludes. For example, future hiring and employee turnover may not be reasonably predictable, stock-based compensation expense depends on variables that are largely not within the control of nor predictable by management, such as the market price of 8×8 common stock, and may also be significantly impacted by events like acquisitions, the timing and nature of which are difficult to predict with accuracy. The actual amounts of these excluded items could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP operating margins. Accordingly, management believes that reconciliations of this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measure are not available without unreasonable effort. All projections are on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, our increased emphasis on profitability and cash flow generation may not be successful. The reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenue and our business in ways we don’t anticipate and may not achieve the desired outcome. See the Explanation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation below for the definition of non-GAAP operating margin.

Conference Call Information:

Management will host a conference call to discuss earnings results on January 31, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes. Participants may:

Register to participate in the live call at



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe52141f51630475693cd3f7e4211a034

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe52141f51630475693cd3f7e4211a034 Access the live webcast and replay from the Company’s investor relations events and presentations page at https://8×8.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-presentations.

Participants should plan to dial in or log on 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived on 8×8’s website for a period of at least 30 days. For additional information, visit https://8×8.gcs-web.com/.

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “strategy,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: changing industry trends; the size of our market opportunity; the potential success and impact of our investments in AI; our strategic framework; our ability to increase profitability and cash flow to deleverage our balance sheet and fund investment in innovation; whether our UC and CC traffic will increase; our future revenue and growth; whether we can sustain an increasing pace of innovation; the success of our go to market engine; our ability to improve G&A synergies; our ability to enhance shareholder value; and our financial outlook, revenue growth, and profitability, including whether we will achieve sustainable growth and profitability.

You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: a reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenues and our business; customer adoption and demand for our products may be lower than we anticipate; the impact of economic downturns on us and our customers; ongoing volatility and conflict in the political environment, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; competitive dynamics of the cloud communication and collaboration markets, including voice, contact center, video, messaging, and communication application programming interfaces, in which we compete may change in ways we are not anticipating; impact of supply chain disruptions; third parties may assert ownership rights in our IP, which may limit or prevent our continued use of the core technologies behind our solutions; our customer churn rate may be higher than we anticipate; our investments in marketing, channel and value-added resellers, new products, and our acquisition of Fuze, Inc. may not result in revenue growth; and we may not achieve our target service revenue growth, or the revenue, operating margin or other amounts we forecast in our guidance, for a particular quarter or for the full fiscal year. Our increased emphasis on profitability and cash flow generation may not be successful. The reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenue and our business in ways we don’t anticipate and may not achieve the desired outcome.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other reports that 8×8, Inc. files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and 8×8, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Explanation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company has provided, in this release, financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the business, and to make operating decisions. Management believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance. Management also believes that some of 8×8’s investors use these Non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool in evaluating 8×8’s ongoing “core operating performance” in the ordinary, ongoing, and customary course of the Company’s operations. Core operating performance excludes items that are non-cash, not expected to recur, or not reflective of ongoing financial results. Management also believes that looking at the Company’s core operating performance provides consistency in period-to-period comparisons and trends.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. Management recognizes that these Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that management must exercise judgment in determining which types of items to exclude from the Non-GAAP financial information. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the table titled “ Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. Detailed explanations of the adjustments from comparable GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue, Costs of Service Revenue and Costs of Other Revenue

Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue includes: (i) Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue, which is Cost of Service Revenue excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs; and (ii) Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue, which is Cost of Other Revenue excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs.

Non-GAAP Service Revenue Gross Margin, Other Revenue Gross Margin, and Total Revenue Gross Margin

Non-GAAP Service Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Service Revenue and Non-GAAP Other Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Other Revenue are computed as Service Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue divided by Service Revenue and Other Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue divided by Other Revenue, respectively. Non-GAAP Total Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Total Revenue is computed as Total Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue and Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue divided by Total Revenue. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from understanding these adjustments and from an alternative view of the Company’s Cost of Service Revenue and Cost of Other Revenue, as well as the Company’s Service, Other and Total Revenue Gross Margin performance compared to prior periods and trends.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses excludes Costs of Revenue and includes Non-GAAP Research and Development expenses, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses, and Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses, each of which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs. Management believes that these exclusions provide investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s ongoing operational expenses.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Non-GAAP Operating Profit excludes: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs from Operating Profit (Loss). Non-GAAP Operating Margin is Non-GAAP Operating Profit divided by Revenue. Management believes that these exclusions provide investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

Non-GAAP Other Income (expense), net

Non-GAAP Other Income (expense), net excludes: amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, gain or loss on remeasurement of warrants, and sub-lease income from Other Income (expense), net. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from this supplemental information to facilitate comparison of the Company’s other income (expense), performance to prior results and trends.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP Net Income excludes: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, certain legal and regulatory costs, certain severance, transition and contract termination costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, gain or loss on remeasurement of warrants, and sub-lease income. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of capitalized internal use software, and other income (expense), net from non-GAAP net income. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from understanding these adjustments and an alternative view of our net income performance as compared to prior periods and trends.

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Basic and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Diluted

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Basic is Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted-average basic shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Diluted is Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. Diluted shares outstanding include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of net loss per share attributable to common stockholders on a GAAP basis because the effect would have been anti-dilutive. They are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when 8×8 has net profit on a non-GAAP basis as their inclusion provides a better indication of 8×8’s underlying business performance. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit by understanding our Non-GAAP net income performance as reflected in a per share calculation as ways of measuring performance by ownership in the Company. Management believes these adjustments offer investors a useful view of the Company’s diluted net income per share as compared to prior periods and trends.

Management evaluates and makes decisions about its business operations based on Non-GAAP financial information by excluding items management does not consider to be “core costs” or “core proceeds.” Management believes some of its investors also evaluate our “core operating performance” as a means of evaluating our performance in the ordinary, ongoing, and customary course of our operations. Management excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets, which primarily represents a non-cash expense of technology and/or customer relationships already developed, to provide a supplemental way for investors to compare the Company’s operations pre-acquisition to those post-acquisition and to those of our competitors that have pursued internal growth strategies. Stock-based compensation expense has been excluded because it is a non-cash expense and relies on valuations based on future conditions and events, such as the market price of 8×8 common stock, that are difficult to predict and/or largely not within the control of management. The related employer payroll taxes for stock-based compensation are excluded since they are incurred only due to the associated stock-based compensation expense. Acquisition and integration expenses consist of external and incremental costs resulting directly from merger and acquisition and strategic investment activities such as legal and other professional services, due diligence, integration, and other closing costs, which are costs that vary significantly in amount and timing.

