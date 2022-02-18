Home Business Wire 8x8, Inc. Issues New Employee Inducement Grants
8×8, Inc. Issues New Employee Inducement Grants

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that in connection with the acquisition of Fuze, Inc., 8×8 issued inducement grants in the form of restricted stock units for up to 1,288,685 shares of 8×8’s common stock to 204 employees. The awards vest over periods of up to three years, subject to the recipient’s continuing employment or other association with 8×8 or any of its subsidiaries. The awards were approved by the independent directors of 8×8’s Compensation Committee as material inducements to the hiring of new employees from Fuze, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08 and 8×8’s Amended and Restated 2017 New Employee Inducement Incentive Plan.

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

