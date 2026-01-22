The 8x8 Secure Pay solution empowers organizations to spend less time chasing payments and more time serving customers when bundled with automation, conversational AI, and secure payment tools

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For many organizations, collecting payments is one of the most time-consuming and frustrating parts of customer service. Agents spend hours chasing overdue balances, customers get stuck in queues, and inconsistent processes slow down revenue recovery.

To alleviate these pain points, 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, expanded the global availability of 8x8 Secure Pay, a unified payments solution that helps organizations accelerate collections, reduce manual workload, and deliver a more convenient customer experience across digital channels, all while meeting key regulatory compliance requirements.

Part of the 8x8 Platform for CX, 8x8 Secure Pay can be combined with 8x8 Proactive Outreach and 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, to deliver automated outreach, conversational AI, and secure one-click payment options so customers can get questions answered and complete payments quickly, while organizations reduce the cost and effort of human-driven collection workflows and automated initiatives.

Helping customers pay on their terms

When customers can pay the way they prefer, payment completion rates rise. 8x8 Secure Pay empowers organizations to:

Reach customers where they are – via SMS, email, chatbot, or IVR – reducing late or missed payments.

Enable fast, secure, one-click payment options using secure payment links, digital wallets, card payments, or IVR-based payment flows, without requiring an agent for every step.

Seamlessly transfer to a live agent when needed, maintaining context to avoid frustration and repeat explanations.

This automated, flexible approach reduces long call queues and helps customers complete payments in the flow of the channel they already use.

Automation that accelerates revenue

The automation engine behind 8x8 Proactive Outreach can send secure payment reminders across multiple channels. This modernizes payment collection by enabling:

Faster transactions with instant, secure payment flows

Reduced agent workload, freeing teams to focus on complex or high-value interactions

Stronger security, including PCI DSS–compliant processes that remove sensitive data from agent handling

“Organizations shouldn't have to choose between efficiency and customer experience,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “By combining proactive outreach, conversational AI, and secure, automated payments, businesses can reduce agent workload, speed up collections, and make payment interactions easier for customers.”

Now available worldwide

8x8 Secure Pay is now available globally, supporting industries including retail, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services.

Organizations adopting 8x8 Secure Pay can benefit from:

Lower operational costs by reducing repetitive payment-chasing tasks

Faster time-to-value with packaged deployment and intuitive workflows

Higher payment completion rates with more flexible digital payment options

Enterprise-grade security for every transaction

8x8 Secure Pay is available now through the 8x8 Platform for CX. To learn more, visit the 8x8 website.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience – combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Copyright 2025 8x8, Inc. 8x8 and associated brand assets are trademarks of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.

8x8, Inc. Contacts:

Media:

8x8@sourcecodecomms.com

Investor Relations:

Investor.Relations@8x8.com