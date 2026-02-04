Messaging growth, voice AI expansion, and deeper platform adoption underscore customer demand for seamless, intelligent service experiences

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterprises are doubling down on AI to improve responsiveness and streamline customer engagement. As a result, 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, is experiencing strong momentum in platform-wide adoption of intelligent automation and API-driven communications. In Q3 of fiscal 2026, organizations chose the 8x8 Platform for CX to unify their customer journeys, reduce service friction, and operationalize AI at scale.

“We’re seeing AI evolve from pilot to platform,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Customers are deploying AI-powered solutions across their organizations. They want AI that improves outcomes, not just automation for its own sake. With 8x8, they get real-time intelligence and omnichannel reach in one seamless system, so they can meet rising expectations without adding complexity.”

AI-Powered Growth

Demand for AI-driven customer experience tools continued to accelerate in Q3 FY26, with significant growth in both adoption and usage across 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant solutions:

Customer contracts for 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for digital and voice self-service and AI auto attendants increased 70% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter, helping to drive the overall growth in AI-based customer experience solutions.

8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant digital, voice and auto attendant AI interactions grew nearly 110% year-over-year.

Voice AI interactions increased 212% year-over-year, representing more than 86% of all AI interactions in FY26 Q3.

8x8 saw strong growth in communications API usage in Q3 FY26 as organizations increasingly turned to messaging and voice APIs to power seamless, scalable customer engagement across channels:

8x8 communication API messaging interactions, such as WhatsApp, RCS, Viber, Zalo, and LINE, increased more than 269% year-over-year from FY25 Q3 to FY26 Q3 and 56% quarter-over-quarter.

8x8 communication API voice interactions increased by nearly 3X year-over-year from FY25 Q3 to FY26 Q3 and 39% quarter-over-quarter.

New Customer Momentum

As of Jan. 1, 2026, 8x8 has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 across both the Unified Communications as a Service and Contact Center as a Service markets, based on 65 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™.

New customer wins in Q3 FY26 highlight the 8x8 Platform for CX’s ability to meet complex, industry-specific needs at scale:

A U.S. based tax advisory firm chose 8x8 Work, 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, and 8x8 Engage for deep functionality and integration capabilities.

A leading U.S. based veterinary care provider selected the 8x8 Platform for CX for proactive engagement and collaboration .

. A large UK healthcare provider chose 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Professional Services for the strength and consistency of partner relationships and collaboration.

A U.S. early education and care provider selected 8x8 Work and 8x8 Professional Services for strong cross-functional alignment.

A regional water utility company in the U.S. chose the 8x8 Platform for CX, including 8x8 Proactive Outreach, to consolidate multiple vendors into a single, integrated platform.

An industry-leading, international professional services company selected the 8x8 Platform for CX for its alignment with the company’s long-term roadmap.

CX-Driven Innovations in Q3 FY26

Recent product innovations reflect 8x8’s continued focus on delivering innovations that feature CX-driven, user-centric enhancements that streamline operations and elevate customer and employee experiences:

8x8 Retail Nationwide, Purpose-Built for Frontline Retail: Integrated with MDM for secure, large-scale device management, 8x8 Retail Nationwide supports shared handhelds for fast onboarding, and enables centralized remote configuration and control across connected stores, HQ, and warehouses. It expands the company's retail portfolio alongside 8x8 Social Connect, 8x8 Aftersale Assist, and 8x8 Sales Assist.

Integrated with MDM for secure, large-scale device management, 8x8 Retail Nationwide supports shared handhelds for fast onboarding, and enables centralized remote configuration and control across connected stores, HQ, and warehouses. It expands the company's retail portfolio alongside 8x8 Social Connect, 8x8 Aftersale Assist, and 8x8 Sales Assist. Customer 360 Enhances Agent Productivity and CX: Customer 360 transforms 8x8 Agent Workspace into a unified customer intelligence hub. Agents gain immediate access to interaction history, profile details, and AI-driven insights like sentiment and topic detection, enabling faster, more informed service without switching tools.

Customer 360 transforms 8x8 Agent Workspace into a unified customer intelligence hub. Agents gain immediate access to interaction history, profile details, and AI-driven insights like sentiment and topic detection, enabling faster, more informed service without switching tools. Scalable, Controlled Large-Scale Meetings on 8x8 Work: New meeting controls in 8x8 Work support large virtual events, allowing presenters to manage speakers and promote attendees in real time, ideal for town halls and webinars.

New meeting controls in 8x8 Work support large virtual events, allowing presenters to manage speakers and promote attendees in real time, ideal for town halls and webinars. Accessible, Streamlined Navigation in 8x8 Work: The new WCAG-compliant Site Map ensures inclusive, one-click access to all features, helping users quickly find tools and navigate the platform efficiently.

The new WCAG-compliant Site Map ensures inclusive, one-click access to all features, helping users quickly find tools and navigate the platform efficiently. Smarter Ring Group Availability in 8x8 Work: Self-service ring group management gives users more control over interruptions, while real-time analytics help teams optimize coverage and improve responsiveness.

Self-service ring group management gives users more control over interruptions, while real-time analytics help teams optimize coverage and improve responsiveness. Real-Time User Status Reporting: The new User Status report in 8x8 Work delivers live availability data, helping managers make informed staffing decisions and adapt to changing demand.

The new User Status report in 8x8 Work delivers live availability data, helping managers make informed staffing decisions and adapt to changing demand. Native Mitel Support Simplifies Cloud Migration: Native SIP support for Mitel desk phones, helping enterprises preserve hardware, cut costs, and speed cloud adoption. This integration delivers high-quality voice, faster deployment, and seamless access to the 8x8 Platform for CX, ideal for hybrid and regulated environments.

Native SIP support for Mitel desk phones, helping enterprises preserve hardware, cut costs, and speed cloud adoption. This integration delivers high-quality voice, faster deployment, and seamless access to the 8x8 Platform for CX, ideal for hybrid and regulated environments. New Privacy Standard Enhances Cloud Trust: The adoption of ISO/IEC 27018 strengthens personal data protection across the 8x8 Platform for CX. This new certification helps customers reduce compliance risk, accelerate vendor approvals, and trust that privacy is built into every part of their communications.

The 8x8 Platform for CX seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and communication APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams globally. The platform empowers CX and IT leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

