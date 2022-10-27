<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
$8M in Prizes Up For Grabs to 17 Teams and their Avatar Robots at the ANA Avatar XPRIZE Final Testing Event in Long Beach, CA

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Future of Telepresence will be on Display at the ANA AVATAR XPRIZE final event that will further catalyze the development and deployment of avatars, or robotic partners, in real-world scenarios, that could range from healthcare delivery, disaster relief, and social connection.

WHO

David Locke (Senior Program Director, ANA Avatar XPRIZE); 17 Competing Teams; more than 25 hands-on exhibits (Blue Origin, Jet Propulsion Lab, SenseGlove, FIRST Robotics and more)

 

 

 

 

WHAT

ANA AVATAR XPRIZE Challenge Final Testing Event: Enjoy a front-row seat to watch 17 teams from 10 countries finish the four-year competition by completing a series of complex tasks across a custom-built test course as they push the limits of immersive telepresence technology—a combination of robotics, virtual reality (VR), haptics, and more.

 

 

 

 

WHEN

November 4 & 5, 2022 (10:00am-6:00pm PDT)

 

 

 

 

WHERE

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, California 90802

 

 

 

 

REGISTRATION

www.xprize.org/prizes/avatar/finals-testing#reserveyourseat

 

 

 

 

 

 

STREAM

Watch highlights and show online. Registration info here.

 

 

 

 

WEBSITE

https://www.xprize.org/prizes/avatar

 

Contacts

Johanna Jones, johanna@jsjcomms.com
Elliot Levy, XPRIZE@sunshinesachs.com

