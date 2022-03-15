The Serverfarm 7×24 Exchange SoCal Charity Golf Outing will support Children’s Health Orange County (CHOC)

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–7×24 Exchange Southern California Chapter today announced that it will host its first annual charity golf tournament on April 11th at Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita. The proceeds from the tournament will benefit Children’s Health Orange County (CHOC).

The Serverfarm 7×24 Southern California Charity Golf Tournament is proud to support Children’s Health Orange County (CHOC). The event will consist of a day of golf, networking, food/drink and support for the CHOC foundation.

“We’re excited to partner with 7X24 Exchange Southern California to support the lifesaving work we’re doing at CHOC,” said Colleen Torres, Senior Associate Director, Digital Philanthropy, CHOC. “I am confident that this first annual golf tournament will go far in creating a brighter future for the children going through unimaginable times.”

7×24 Exchange SoCal will host a Scramble Tournament. Registration for the tournament opens at 11:00 a.m. There will be many contests such as a putting, $10,000 Hole-in-one contest, Longest Drive and Closest to Pin.

“I am thrilled to announce that 7×24 Exchange Southern California is hosting our first charity golf tournament in support of Children’s Health Orange County. This is a great cause, and I am looking forward to seeing you all there,” said Gil Granados, President of 7X24 Exchange Southern California.

Donations to CHOC will help telemedicine, social services, innovative research and clinical assistance. Children’s hospital donations are more important now than ever. As a non-profit hospital, CHOC treats over 250,000 children annually, regardless of their ability to pay.

The Title Sponsor of the Charity Golf Tournament is Serverfarm, a global leader in data center development and management. Other major event sponsors of the tournament include Platinum Sponsors The UNC Group and DataSpan; Gold Sponsors Vertiv, CSI Electrical Contractors and OAC; Silver Sponsors Netrality Data Centers and CSI Electrical Contractors.

Dinner and raffle immediately follow the tournament. In addition to registering for this event, if you would like to donate directly to Children’s Hospital of Orange County – you may do so here. Non-golfers are encouraged to purchase a ticket for the dinner following the tournament.

Helicopter Ball Drop

Don’t miss the helicopter golf ball drop! Every $10 ball drop purchase is assigned to a numbered golf ball. During our event dinner, a helicopter will drop all of the numbered balls at a target hole. The ball that falls into the hole first (or is closest to the hole) will win a percentage of the pot – up to $2,500. You do not need to be present to win.

About Children’s Health Orange County

Children’s Health Orange County (CHOC), a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children’s health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC’s growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties. CHOC offers several clinical programs of excellence providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, physical and mental. CHOC’s research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the heathiest and happiest life possible. Additional information can be found at https://www.choc.org/.

About SoCal 7×24 Exchange

7×24 Exchange is the leading knowledge exchange for designing, building, using, and maintaining mission-critical enterprise information infrastructures. 7×24 Exchange aims to improve end-to-end reliability by promoting dialogue among these groups. The mission of the Southern California Chapter of 7×24 Exchange is to act as the leading knowledge exchange for those who design, build, use and maintain mission critical enterprise information infrastructures in the Southern California region. Our Chapter goals include not only improving end-to-end reliability by promoting dialogue among these groups, but also providing a non-threatening environment to create better business synergies. Visit https://7x24exchange-socal.org/about.php for more information.

Contacts

Adam Waitkunas



Milldam Public Relations



adam.waitkunas@milldampr.com

(978) 828-8304