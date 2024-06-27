7th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program Honors SmartBear for Best AI Quality Management Solution

Prestigious international awards program recognizes SmartBear as trailblazing AI innovator

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has been named in the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards for the Best AI Quality Management Solution. Now in its 7th year, the annual AI Breakthrough Awards recognize the world’s most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry with a comprehensive set of award categories that recognize trailblazing AI industry innovators.





“We are passionate about what technology can do for the world, and we are committed to providing the world’s most comprehensive platform to recognize standout AI companies, services, and products all over the globe,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization focused on the global AI market. “For our AI program, each year we have grown not just in the volume of award nominations, but in the quality of submissions, and we all know that 2024 has been a breakthrough year for AI. Congratulations to SmartBear for the Best AI Quality Management Solution.”

For over half a decade, each year AI Breakthrough performs one of the deepest evaluations of the global AI industry to highlight the breakthrough AI solutions and companies. The competition was extremely fierce this year with over 5,000 nominations coming in from the best and brightest AI companies all over the world.

“At a time of tremendous opportunity and uncertainty around AI’s impact on technology, we see software development teams embracing AI to accelerate innovation while striving to increase their focus on quality, trust, predictability, and visibility – and that’s what SmartBear is all about,” said Cynthia Gumbert, CMO at SmartBear. “Our dedication to innovating with GenAI is an extension of our promise to our customers to streamline and accelerate their processes with unprecedented productivity and levels of quality and to create space for human creativity and problem-solving. On behalf of everyone at SmartBear, we are thrilled to receive this recognition among an impressive list of the top AI companies from around the world.”

Most recently, SmartBear introduced SmartBear HaloAI, trusted AI-driven technology deploying across its entire product portfolio. HaloAI harnesses GenAI technology to enhance software development and testing by automating repetitive, error-prone tasks that often require manual intervention due to their complexity. Last week, the company expanded its HaloAI footprint, adding AI test automation to API and functional testing, elevating code quality and developer productivity.

For more information about the AI Breakthrough Awards, go to: https://aibreakthroughawards.com/2024-winners/

For more information on SmartBear HaloAI, go to: https://smartbear.com/ai/

About SmartBear



SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software development, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s AI-powered intuitive solution hubs, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

