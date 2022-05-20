750 Prebuilt Assessments Now Available in Otus

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Edtech–Chicago-based student-growth edtech company Otus announced today Otus Proficiency Assessments – 750 ready-to-use multiple-choice assessments for grades K-8 in reading, language usage and mathematics, available in the Otus platform. The assessments feature research-based items, are easy to use and are built into Otus, requiring no additional work on the user end.





Otus Proficiency Assessments provide accurate and actionable information that can be used by teachers for a number of assessment types, from formative assessments to track progress throughout the school year to common assessments across an entire grade or district. The assessments align with the Common Core State Standards Initiative (CCSS), the data for which is automatically generated by Otus upon completion. The data from these assessments is also valuable for implementing and supporting PLCs at schools.

The 750 prebuilt assessments in Otus have been carefully designed based on grade level. For instance, assessments built for students in grades 2-8 consist of 10 items, while assessments for students in grades K-1 are more manageable with just five items. In addition to grade level, assessments are also categorized and searchable by name and subject, making it easy for teachers to find exactly what they need in a matter of seconds.

“One of the most important resources that teachers have is time – and no teacher has an abundance of it,” said Phil Collins, Senior Vice President of Client Success at Otus. “Otus Proficiency Assessments are ready to go so that teachers don’t have to take the time to build an assessment, create the items or even select the items from an item bank. All they have to do is select the assessment and assign it. In addition to saving time, this provides teachers with important student data that adds to the overall picture of student performance that they’re already generating on a daily basis.”

The new assessments will be made available on July 15, 2022, and will be built into the Otus platform for new customers. The assessments will also be available as an add-on for current Otus users.

“We see this original set of assessments as a really strong starting point,” Collins said. “We intend to build on this over time based on feedback that we receive from clients. We want to continue to add to this set of tools that we’re providing to districts to give them even more opportunities to very easily capture quality data on their students’ performance.”

To learn more about the new prebuilt assessments, grade levels and content areas available, Otus will be hosting a “Proficiency Assessments” webinar featuring Jodi Fierstein, principal for Superior Public Schools, on Thursday, May 26. For more information and to register, click here: https://otus.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DP8MaaxHR7C5SPQ1prASow

About Otus

Founded in 2012, Otus is a Chicago-based SaaS organization driven by a mission to provide detailed and actionable insights available with edtech data to allow educators, administrators, and parents the opportunity to help all students realize their full learning potential. Developed by educator Christopher Hull, Otus aims to create more equitable and accessible learning pathways for learners of all skill levels by providing real-time views of students’ growth with one place to analyze performance metrics.

Utilized by more than 2,500 schools in over 200 districts, the Otus platform has delivered greater insights to help more than 1 million students across the US. With more than 20 edtech strategic partners, Otus creates a streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking and third-party data integration in the platform. Led by edtech visionary, Deepak Karandikar, Otus’ CEO, the organization founded by educators for educators, remains committed to its mission of helping to create the most data-informed, meaningful learning experiences for all learners. For more information visit otus.com.

