70 & 75 Inch TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Vizio, Samsung, Sony, LG & More 4K TV Savings Listed by Saver Trends

Here’s our round-up of the latest early 75 & 70-inch TV deals for Amazon Prime Day, including sales on Vizio P-Series TVs, LG 4K smart OLED TVs, Samsung QLED & Sony 4K TVs

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the best early 70-inch & 75-inch TV deals for Prime Day 2021, together with sales on LG Smart UHD TVs, Samsung Crystal UHD, Sony HDR Google TVs & Vizio TVs with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast. View the latest deals by clicking the links below.

Best 70 inch TV deals:

Best 75 inch TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy hundreds more active and upcoming savings across a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When it comes to 70-inch and 75-inch TVs, it’s hard to ignore the models offered by Samsung, Vizio, Sony, and LG. All brands continue to try out new technologies to deliver more innovative home viewing experiences. Samsung’s NEO and QLED smart televisions, for instance, offer 4K TV along with Apple TV support and voice control compatibility. Sony also boasts of 75+ inch models with 4K HDR and built-in Google TV. VIZIO and LG’s class of 70-inch and 75-inch TVs, on the other hand, offer UHD resolution, smart TV compatibility, and streaming channels for on-demand content.

