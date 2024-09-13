6sense to Host the Sixth Annual Breakthrough 2024 in Las Vegas

Over 1,000 sales and marketing professionals will convene for three days of insights around innovation, industry trends, and future-forward strategies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense®, the leading platform revolutionizing B2B revenue generation, will host its annual Breakthrough customer conference at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, October 7 – 10. Widely regarded as a must-attend B2B conference, this event gathers sales and marketing professionals for four days of keynote presentations, networking with industry peers, and interactive sessions designed to provide leaders with strategies and new ideas to tackle the most critical business challenges.





As the B2B landscape shifts, sales and marketing leaders can innovate and discover new strategies to meet their revenue goals. The rise of generative AI is one of the most transformative trends shaping this environment and 6sense is at the forefront, using cutting-edge technology to empower businesses to enhance their go-to-market strategies. Breakthrough unites the B2B community to exchange insights, foster peer learning, and delve into the advantages of using AI to accelerate revenue growth.

“We know how tough it is for sales and marketing teams to create, manage, and convert pipeline these days — and we know revenue goals are only going up. The stakes have never been higher, but neither has the potential for transformation,” says Latané Conant, CRO of 6sense. “At this year’s Breakthrough in Las Vegas, we’re inviting attendees to go all in — on AI, on next-gen insights, on the kind of predictive intelligence that redefines how we engage with customers. We’re all in on helping our customers crush those ambitious revenue targets, not just by delivering the tools, but by reimagining what’s possible and providing the support and resources to make it a reality. Breakthrough isn’t just a conference — it’s where we chart the future of sales, marketing, and customer success, and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Breakthrough will spotlight powerful keynotes from 6sense leaders, including CEO Jason Zintak and CRO Latane Conant, along with the unveiling of a groundbreaking global B2B survey by Kerry Cunningham, Head of Research and Thought Leadership. The event will also feature thought-provoking sessions from leading brands such as ROI DNA, MetLife, Code42, and Blue Yonder, concluding with remarks from three-time Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy. She will deliver an inspiring keynote, sharing her remarkable story of perseverance and motivating the audience to believe that anything is possible.

A joint session led by 6sense CTO Viral Bajaria and CPO Jerome Levadoux will inspire audience members with the company’s product vision, highlighting enhanced generative AI capabilities integrated into the 6sense Revenue AI™ platform. These advancements are designed to help revenue teams align, create efficiencies, and achieve sustainable business objectives. Attendees can also participate in demonstrations with AI and generative AI experts at interactive stations, showcasing the solutions in real-time.

As part of annual tradition, the event will showcase the winners of the 2024 Breakthrough Awards, celebrating exceptional achievements across nine categories with winners chosen based on their organizational impact, deep platform expertise, and innovative use of 6sense Revenue AI™ to drive measurable results. Finalists, announced in late August, will be honored in a special award presentation at Breakthrough. Previous winners have included Qualcomm Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Udacity.

