65 Incorporated Rolls Out Medicare Planning Software for Advisors

The i65 suite of software products enables financial advisors to step up and help clients with some of their most consequential retirement decisions

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Medicare experts at 65 Incorporated today announced the launch of i65, a suite of unbiased software tools that enable financial advisors to help clients optimize their healthcare experience in retirement.

“Look at any retirement planning study,” said 65 Incorporated Co-Founder Melinda Caughill, CSA. “Across the board, healthcare costs are clients’ number one concern.

“Savvy advisors are beginning to realize that optimizing Medicare—with a technology partner that doesn’t sell insurance and, thus, can act as an unbiased fiduciary—is good for their clients and good for their practice.”

The one-of-a-kind i65 Medicare planning software is comprised of three separate modules that have been developed and refined for years. Each module helps advisors engage their clients in meaningful conversations to evaluate and, ultimately, optimize all of their healthcare in retirement:

The i65 Needs Assessment introduces the topics of healthcare, Medicare and long-term care to clients well before Medicare or retirement begins. With this customized report, clients learn about the most common and costly mistakes people make in similar circumstances. Then, advisors and clients work together to identify and plug any holes in retirement planning—like Social Security, long-term care, estate planning, legal and family issues.

introduces the topics of healthcare, Medicare and long-term care to clients well before Medicare or retirement begins. With this customized report, clients learn about the most common and costly mistakes people make in similar circumstances. Then, advisors and clients work together to identify and plug any holes in retirement planning—like Social Security, long-term care, estate planning, legal and family issues. The iEstimate combines detailed personal information provided by the client with sophisticated actuarial data models to estimate longevity as well as healthcare and long-term care costs and needs in retirement. Through the i65 system, advisors can run multiple iEstimate reports to compare best- and worst-case scenarios.

combines detailed personal information provided by the client with sophisticated actuarial data models to estimate longevity as well as healthcare and long-term care costs and needs in retirement. Through the i65 system, advisors can run multiple iEstimate reports to compare best- and worst-case scenarios. The i65 Medicare RoadMap is ideal for people approaching Medicare eligibility. Through the process of creating a RoadMap, advisors help their clients determine the best time to enroll in Medicare (not everyone needs to enroll in Medicare at age 65) and the best type of Medicare coverage for their unique needs. The final report includes specific step-by-step instructions for enrolling (or delaying coverage without jeopardizing future benefits) as well as guidance for living with Medicare in the future.

“Medicare is complicated, and the stakes couldn’t be higher for seniors,” said 65 Incorporated Co-Founder Diane J. Omdahl, RN, MS. “If an individual makes a poor choice, it could cost them thousands of dollars. But, more importantly, it could mean they might not get the care they need.”

The i65 software suite has three different plan levels designed to accommodate the needs of small, medium, and large advisory businesses. Training for advisors is provided at no additional cost. More information is available at www.i65.com/for-financial-planners.

ABOUT 65 INCORPORATED

65 Incorporated offers fiduciary Medicare planning software and consultation services for financial advisors. The i65 software suite is a creation of nationally-recognized Medicare experts, Diane J. Omdahl, RN, MS and Melinda A. Caughill, CSA who have more than 50 years of combined Medicare experience. The duo have been featured in many national news media, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Washington Post and Consumer Reports. 65 Incorporated does not sell insurance.

