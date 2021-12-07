600,000+ Customers Sign Up to Try Revolutionary, New Parking Technology in First Few Months

More than One Million Transactions Processed To Date

Early Adoption Rate for Metropolis-Powered Parking on Par with and Exceeding Initial Rollout of Other Tech Platforms

NASHVILLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier Parking announced today that more than 600,000 of its customers have signed up to use their new parking technology made possible through an exclusive partnership with Metropolis. Customer use has resulted in more than one million transactions processed to date. These numbers are made even more remarkable given that Premier launched the new technology in late April of this year.

The proprietary technology created by Metropolis is an AI-powered autonomous commerce platform built to modernize parking and empower the future of mobility. After signing up, anytime a customer pulls into a location, computer vision technology detects the customer’s arrival and triggers a text message confirming the start of their parking session. When done, customers simply drive out and are charged for the duration of their stay – no more looking for the payment kiosks, getting ticketed for expired time or paying for more time than they used. Subscription parking and validated parking will also be more seamless than ever, with the scan of a QR code or a tap on your phone granting weekly and monthly access.

“We knew our customers were going to fall in love with this new technology. It makes parking so much easier, safer and frankly far more enjoyable than it’s ever been before,” said Premier CEO Ryan Hunt. “But we have been blown away by how excited our customers are with this ‘new way of parking.’ Truth be told, our early adoption rates are on track to beat so many other technology platform rollouts. That tells me we’re onto something that is truly going to revolutionize the way people think about parking for years to come.”

“We founded Metropolis with the mission to create mobility solutions for the transportation needs of cities around the country,” said Alex Israel, Metropolis Founder & CEO. “I am humbled to see the platform already make a difference in people’s lives, and we’re excited to keep building with Premier and facilitate even more remarkable experiences. We’re just getting started.”

Premier first deployed the new technology in its headquarters city of Nashville and has since rolled out to several major markets including Austin, Charlotte, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City and St. Louis among others. They will eventually deploy Metropolis’ proprietary computer vision technology across its entire portfolio, which consists of 130,000+ parking spaces across 500+ parking programs in 50+ cities nationwide.

Premier and Metropolis are not only teaming up to rollout the new frictionless, checkout free mobile experience in parking facilities around the country, they’re also working to build strategic partnerships to further enhance the parking experience – making finding, accessing and paying for parking seamless.

Premier Parking is one of the country’s leading parking management companies with facilities across the U.S. Premier operates and manages facilities for a wide range of industries using its unparalleled customer service, innovative solutions and technology-focused approach to bring great benefits to its partners.

The technology they are deploying is enabled by Metropolis, a leading technology innovator who pioneered the A1-powered autonomous commerce platform being rolled out nationwide by Premier.

About Premier Parking

Premier Parking, founded in 2001 in Nashville, offers self-parking accommodations, valet and transportation services for commercial parking assets, hospitals, hotels and special events (private and public), and much more to offer full scope parking management services to businesses and asset owners throughout the country. www.premierparking.com

About Metropolis

Metropolis is an AI-powered autonomous commerce platform disrupting traditional city infrastructure to make way for modern mobility. Starting with vertically integrated parking technology and a frictionless, checkout-free mobile experience, Metropolis makes parking easier end-to-end. Founded by CEO Alex Israel, Metropolis launched in stealth in 2017 and recently released its mobile app to the public. The brand is rapidly scaling its platform across the U.S. this year, including Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, Detroit and more. www.Metropolis.io

Contacts

Thomas Mulgrew



thomas@tsgnashville.com

855-498-7417